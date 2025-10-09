Presidential election: €3,700 used for ‘research’ during visit to Syria, says Connolly campaign

Micheál Martin apologised to Fianna Fáil on Wednesday evening as he addressed his party on its disastrous presidential election following Jim Gavin’s decision to stop campaigning.

Yesterday, Niall Donald, deputy editor of the Sunday World, the former tenant owed money by Mr Gavin said he felt sorry for his ex-landlord. Mr Gavin’s solicitor said he had contacted Mr Donald about repaying the €3,300 “subject to clarifying two issues”.

Catherine Connolly and Heather Humphreys are both on the campaign trail in Dublin today. And the first one-on-one debate between the pair is on RTÉ’s Drivetime this evening.

FF parliamentary party meeting was ‘game changer’ with ‘frank, open, honest, robust clearing of the air’, says Cork TD

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South Central Seamus McGrath has said that he believes Wednesday night’s meeting of the parliamentary party to discuss Jim Gavin’s presidential campaign will be a “game changer” for how the party does business.

The lengthy meeting involved “frank, open, honest, robust, clearing of the air”, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

McGrath said he was satisfied that party leader and Taoiseach Micheál Martin had taken on board the depth of feeling among party members, Vivienne Clarke reports.

“It was a very helpful meeting, very civil, not personal,” he said.

“Going forward, we will be stronger after this. He [Mr Martin] did express regret and I think he made it clear that we are all devastated in terms of how this turned out and then look to the future in terms of how we ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.

“So I am satisfied and after listening to all the views the Taoiseach did a wrap up at the end and I think he genuinely took on board the depth of feeling among the members.”

McGrath said that the meeting had “never” been about Martin’s leadership.

“It was about how we do business and I believe that will change now. There’s no question of a leadership issue at the moment,” he added.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin congratulates Seamus McGrath (right) as he celebrates with his brother Michael McGrath, after being elected in Cork South Central in last year's general election. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Parliamentary allowance worth €3,691 was used for for research purposes during visit to Syria, says Connolly campaign

In a statement this morning, the Connolly campaign has said that in 2018, while serving as a TD and in line with Oireachtas rules, she used a portion of her Parliamentary Activities Allowance under the “Research” heading to support a fact-finding visit to Syria.

The total declared amount was €3,691, as set out in her annual return to the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO).

“This expenditure was made for research purposes: to gather first-hand information relevant to Catherine’s parliamentary work on foreign policy, humanitarian issues, sanctions, Irish neutrality and Ireland’s role in international institutions,” it said.

“Costs covered standard travel and subsistence. No personal benefit accrued.

“The spending was fully declared and published in Catherine’s 2018 PAA/SIPO return, as required by law. Catherine has always complied with the rules governing the Parliamentary Activities Allowance and with SIPO reporting requirements.”

Engagement with people and organisations on the ground in conflict settings is part of responsible parliamentary research, it said.

“Such engagement does not imply endorsement of any government, faction or policy. Catherine’s record is consistent and clear: a commitment to human rights, active neutrality, humanitarian law and peace.

“Catherine welcomes scrutiny of public spending and will continue to act with transparency and accountability in all aspects of her work.”

Independent presidential candidate Catherine Connolly visiting Alone Charity in Dublin. Photo: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Miriam Lord was back on the campaign trail with Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys on Wednesday.

Humphreys met members of Dublin Fire Brigade at the fire station on Townsend Street.

Lord describes seeing Humphreys seated in the passenger seat of a fire truck.

“Heather being hands-on. Sitting high up in the passenger seat beside a fireman as the siren went again,” she writes.

“We haven’t seen her look so happy since she climbed into the cab of a multidirectional forklift in Monaghan at the start of the 2020 general election campaign.”

Presidential candidate Heather Humphreys visits the Dublin Fire Brigade Headquarters on Townsend Street, Dublin 2. Photo: Dan Dennison / The Irish Times

Elsewhere, presidential candidate Catherine Connolly used a taxpayer-funded allowance for €3,691 in spending described as related to “Syria” in her statement to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) for the year 2018.

The spending under the Parliamentary Activities Allowance (PAA) was declared for the same year as she travelled to the war-torn country with then-fellow TDs Clare Daly, Mick Wallace and Maureen O’Sullivan.

Presidential candidate Catherine Connolly visits the charity ALONE. Photo: Dan Dennison / The Irish Times

RTÉ Radio 1’s Drivetime will host the first debate with the two presidential election candidates Catherine Connolly and Heather Humphreys today from 5pm.

It will be presented by Sarah McInerney and Cormac Ó hEadhra, and also broadcast RTÉ News channel.

Both candidates are also back on the campaign trail in Dublin.

Good morning. Micheál Martin has apologised and acknowledged the “hurt and shock” of Fianna Fáil members as he addressed his party on its disastrous presidential election campaign on Wednesday night.

The Taoiseach is understood to have told a packed meeting of his parliamentary party how he was sorry for how things had turned out and was “devastated” by the situation.

Martin spoke at length about the due diligence undertaken with the former candidate Jim Gavin and the probing questions that were asked.

