Gaza peace deal: Trump says Israel and Hamas have signed-off on first phase

US president Donald Trump says Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of his Gaza peace deal.

“ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon” and “Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line,” Mr Trump wrote on social media.

Hamas has confirmed the deal.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu described the agreement as “a great day for Israel”.

The Israeli cabinet will vote on the deal today.

Mr Trump’s plan calls for an immediate end to fighting in Gaza, the release of all 48 hostages held by Hamas (20 of whom are believed to still be alive)

It also calls for the disarmament of Hamas and its relinquishing of governing power in the Gaza Strip.

In return, Israel will gradually withdraw to a buffer zone at the edges of the strip and return nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees.

Images of hostages held by Hamas on the second anniversary of the Hamas attack against Israel. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

What’s known about the remaining hostages in Gaza?

Israel estimates that there are still about 20 living hostages in Gaza, along with the bodies of around 25 others.

Trump’s ceasefire proposal last month called for the release of all hostages, both living and dead, within 72 hours of Israel accepting the plan.

Hamas has released videos showing captives looking emaciated and frail, which have shocked many Israelis and raised questions about how much longer they can survive.

Hamas officials said last month that returning the bodies of dead captives would mean retrieving them from where they were buried, which would take time.

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on the Sabra neighborhood in southern Gaza City. Photograph: Hamza Z. H. Qraiqea/Anadolu via Getty Images

A deal is done - but devil will be in the detail

A peace deal - or even a lasting ceasefire - is a considerable diplomatic coup for Donald Trump.

Securing agreement between Israel and Hamas, with backing from Arab states, represents the best chance for an end to two-year war.

Just how the next stages of the deal will unfold are unclear, however.

The first phase of the plan is the most straightforward: the return of hostages held by Hamas and a limited withdrawal by the Israeli military. Even then, trying to find all the hostages, dead and alive, and managing an Israeli withdrawal, could be difficult.

The devil really is in the detail: the 20-point peace deal document is purposely vague, allowing the different parties to interpret the clauses in a manner acceptable to their own domestic constituencies.

My colleague Mark Weiss has filed an analysis on the potential obstacles ahead.

In pictures: how the deal was greeted in Israel and Gaza

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip celebrate after the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Palestinians celebrate in Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, in this screengrab from video released October 9, 2025. Video: Reuters

A person wearing a mask depicting US president Donald Trump holds US and Israeli flags after the hostage deal declared by Trump, at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv. Photograph: Maya Levin/AFP via Getty Images

Signing of deal set for 9am

The signing of the agreement on the first stage of Trump’s plan for Gaza is expected to take place at 12 pm Israel time, or 9am in Ireland, according to Reuters.

The ceasefire is expected to come into effect on the ground in Gaza once the deal is signed, the source added.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio whispers to President Donald Trump in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington (Evan Vucci/AP)

A note, a whisper and a social media post: how the Gaza deal was announced

It started with a whisper in the ear. Marco Rubio interrupted Donald Trump’s roundtable event with conservative influencers, speaking quietly into Trump’s ear.

Rubio handed the president a note, which read “Very close. We need you to approve a Truth Social post soon so you can announce deal first.”

Shortly afterwards, Trump’s Truth Social account announced the “first phase” of a peace plan to pause fighting and release some hostages and prisoners held in Gaza had been agreed by Israel and Hamas.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump wrote.

What do we know about the Gaza deal?

Israel and Hamas agreed on Wednesday to the first phase of US president Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza, a ceasefire and hostage deal that could be a first step toward ending a bloody two-year-old war that has roiled the Middle East.

So, what do we know about it? What are the main unknowns? What are the big risks? And what happens next?

We have an explainer, here, which answers these questions here.