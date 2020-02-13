Criminal Assets Bureau targets drug dealing gang in Munster raids

Officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau have seized property, cash and documentation in a series of raids in west Cork, Cork city and Tipperary targeting the activities of a drug dealing gang operating in west Cork

Around 70 officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau backed up by some 80 officers from the west Cork Division as well as specialist units from Cork City Division searched around 20 premises under warrant this morning.

The operation began when officers raided a number of business premises in the Bandon area including a pub and number of residential properties in west Cork and a business premises in Cork city.

Officers have also carried out a number of raids in the Roscrea area of north Tipperary as part of the same investigation into the activities of the drug dealing gang which is based in west Cork.

A Kia Sportage which was seized during the raids on Thursday. Photograph: An Garda

It’s understood gardaí seized property at least six cars and €20,000 in cash in the raids while they also searched the offices of solicitors, accountants and estate agents and seized documentation in relation to a number of individuals.

Cab officers are also understood to have seized mobile phones and laptops as they seek to trace the movement of large sums of money which they believe are the proceeds of drug dealing.

Gardaí are particularly focussed on the business activities of a man in his late 30s and a number of his relatives and associates amid suspicions that they are involved in the widespread distribution of drugs in west Cork.

A Rolex watch seized during the searches. Photograph: An Garda

The man recently treated a large number of associates to a weekend away at a west Cork hotel, triggering Garda concerns about his criminal activities and local officers have been keen for some time for Cab to investigate the man.

It’s the second major raid by Cab officers in the west Cork Division in the space of a few weeks and follows an unrelated and separate raid on the home of a 50 year old man in Aherla in Mid-Cork towards the end of January.

Gardaí suspected the man was involved in money laundering for an international crime gang and they seized a number of cars, three high value watches and €1,400 in cash as well as phones, laptops and documents.

During a visit to Cork in September 2018 Det Chief Supt Patrick Clavin of Cab revealed the bureau was carrying out investigations into some 30 people in Cork city and county suspected of benefitting from criminal activity.

Chief Supt Patrick Clavin told a Cork City Council Joint Policing Committee meeting at Cork City Hall that Cab was carrying out investigations into over 900 targets nationally.

He revealed that Cab was looking at a total of 16 targets in the Cork City Garda Division where some 11 Garda profilers were working and where Cab was carrying out seven full investigations and nine preliminary investigations.

In the Cork North Garda Division, some seven Garda profilers were involved in identifying possible beneficiaries of crime and Cab was currently carrying out three full investigations and one preliminary investigation, he said.

Meanwhile in the Cork West Garda Division, some seven Garda profilers were similarly involved in identifying possible beneficiaries and Cab is carrying out three investigations and seven preliminary investigations, he added.

“Most criminality is drug related and the next after that would be burglaries, organised prostitution, smuggling such as cigarette smuggling, fuel smuggling and all those forms of criminality would be among the 30 targets that we have here in Cork city and county,” he said.