Ireland

Woman (50s) dies after getting into difficulty swimming in Co Donegal

Gardaí in Killybegs were alerted to the incident at Glencolmcille on Friday evening

Woman was airlifted to Sligo University Hospital where she was pronounced dead. File photograph: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Ella Sloane
Sat Aug 02 2025 - 12:07

A woman in her 50s has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Co Donegal.

Gardaí in Killybegs were alerted to the incident at Glencolmcille just after 7pm on Friday evening after the woman was taken from the water.

She was airlifted to Sligo University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

