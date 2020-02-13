‘Appalling wickedness and evil’: Funeral of Keane Mulready-Woods takes place

There was a significant Garda presence on Thursday at the funeral of Keane Mulready-Woods, the teenager brutally murdered in Drogheda nearly a month ago.

Several hundred people attended the 17-year-old’s funeral Mass in the Holy Family Church in Ballsgrove, in the Co Louth town.

The funeral cortege followed by about 100 mostly young people, many wearing white T-shirts with a photograph of the teenager, arrived at the church shortly after 11am.

Mulready-Woods’s remains were brought to the ceremony in a white coffin.

Gardaí believe Mulready-Woods was killed in Drogheda on January 12th. His body was dismembered in what is believed to be a murder connected to the ongoing criminal feud in the Co Louth town.

There was a heavy Garda presence at the funeral including uniformed officers, marked Garda vehicles as well as armed and plain-clothes officers stationed in near the church and in surrounding streets. The Armed Support Unit was also present in hi-visibility marked vehicles.

The Garda had requested media not to enter the church during the funeral service, though reporters, photographers and TV camera crews gathered outside. While a number of press photographers and TV camera crews were taking photographs and footage as the cortege arrived, a young man broke off from the crowd and approached them.

Keane Mulready Woods took place at the Church of the Holy Family in Drogheda. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

He told those present to leave, adding if they were still outside the church when the service was over he would break their cameras.

After the service ended about 45 minutes later, when a larger group of photographers had gathered and two men ran over to the media, calling them “scum”, only to be stopped by gardaí who moved in to prevent a confrontation. The incident ended immediately and the media left the scene before the cortege exited the grounds of the church.

Gardaí were set to retain a presence around any social gatherings this evening after the burial of Mulready-Woods at Drogheda’s Calvary Ceremony.

Some of the people gathered for the funeral are also targets of the gang that killed the 17-year-old last month and there are fears they could be targeted at any time as part of the feud.

Mourners at the funeral of Keane Mulready Woods. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Judge and jury

In his homily, the script of which was supplied by the Catholic Press Office, Fr Phil Gaffney said the boy’s killers “took upon themselves to be judge and jury, and executioner. What arrogance. What appalling wickedness and evil.”

“This murder has brought about an unparalleled level of revulsion, not alone in Drogheda, but throughout our country and, indeed, far beyond,” he added.

Fr Gaffney said that Keane Mulready-Woods “had his troubles” adding that he was “young and naive enough to fall in with the wrong people, not knowing or anticipating the dire consequences.

“I hope that his death will be a warning to other young teenagers who are been groomed by the ruthless criminals, that the promise of money and gifts will inevitably end in tragedy. Keane’s association with them, sadly, led to the inhuman, unthinkable way in which his young life was to end.”

Mourners on motocross bikes at Calvary Cemetery for the funeral of Keane Mulready Woods. Photograph: Colin Keegan,/Collins Dublin

Addressing the boy’s friends, the priest said: “I want to say a special word of condolence to Keane’s young friends. I know how much his death will affect you. He will be so pleased that you remember him with fondness and that you are shedding tears for him.

“It is good that you will never forget him and that you will always remember him in prayer. Just as his life was opening up, cruel fate took him away.

“Please learn from his mistakes, getting involved with dangerous criminals, thinking some of them were his friends and yet they would sacrifice him in such a brutal manner.

“But you can be sure that he has not dropped into nothingness or non-existence. He has gone to God who will love and protect him until you see him again in the life of the world to come. We ask God to forgive him for his faults and failings and to be merciful to him.

“It goes without saying that you will never forget him. You will always mourn for him. You will always feel the searing pain of his loss and you will always cry for him especially in your intimate moments. With tearful hearts, but with faith and hope, today you place him again in God’s hands from whom he came and to whom we are all destined to return. May he rest in peace.”

Mulready-Woods is survived by his parents Elizabeth and Barry, his sister Courtney and by his brothers Darren, Ryan and Jack.

Last month some 4,000 people marched through Drogheda and heard politicians excoriated for their alleged lack of action over illegal drugs.

“We are about the business of taking back control of our town” from the criminals, Lord Mayor, Councillor Paul Bell of the Labour Party told a crowd gathered in front of St Peter’s Church on West Street.

He said residents would not fail to rid “our cities of those who, as of today, are convinced they are invincible.”