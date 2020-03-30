Covid-19: Shipping line Stena vows to keep supply lines open

One of Europe’s largest ferry companies has said it could continue to run freight-only services to Ireland in a worst-case staffing scenario.

On Monday, Stena Line said it would continue its normal UK and Ireland operations but because of “daily changes in prevailing circumstances and Government advice, sailing schedules are naturally under constant review”.

The shipping line said “now, more than ever, freight supply lines are vital to help keep the supermarkets stocked and ensure critical medicines and medical equipment are delivered. We will do everything within our means to keep these important logistics routes open and functioning.”

A spokesman for the operator told The Irish Times the company had been carrying out “muster tests” to assess various levels of on-board crewing with which it could operate in different scenarios.

Crew levels are designed with safety in mind and directly proportionate to the number of passengers.

To date, not a single Stena Line employee in Europe has been infected with the coronavirus and the spokesman said that even in the event staff numbers were depleted dramatically, freight-only services could be maintained.

“We will do whatever it takes to keep the supply lines open; people don’t have to worry,” he said.

Consumer stockpiling

Freight capacity on Stena Line vessels have increased in the last two weeks, a development believed to be linked to consumer stockpiling.

Two weeks ago the company reduced sick-pay entitlements but has still registered record staff turnout.

As a consequence of recent disruption, Stena has lost 80 per cent of traveller traffic and fears an impact to its freight activity.

The company has already been confirmed as an essential service and is ensuring strict safety measures aboard ship. These include giving truck drivers their own cabins, the use of electrostatic fog machines for deep cleaning, daily crew briefings and contactless thermometers for anyone showing Covid-19 symptoms.

The company runs 11 ships in the Irish Sea and carries about 300,000 freight units to the Republic annually.