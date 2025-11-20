Sport

Rassie Erasmus brings back South Africa big guns for clash with Ireland

Head coach makes a dozen changes from the side that beat Italy last weekend

Ruan Nortje will start in the South Africa secondrow against Ireland on Saturday. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Gerry Thornley
Thu Nov 20 2025 - 13:342 MIN READ

As expected, South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has reverted to the vast bulk of the side which produced a statement 32-17 win over France in Paris a fortnight ago for Saturday’s meeting with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 5.40pm).

In making a dozen changes to the starting XV used in last weekend’s win over Italy in Turin, which was also achieved with a dominant second-half despite again being reduced to 14 men before half-time, Erasmus has reverted to all but two of the side which started against France.

One of those was enforced, as Lood de Jager’s red card in Paris means he is suspended for this match, and Ruan Nortje starts in the secondrow in his stead. Canan Moodie has forced his way into the side on the right wing at the expense of Kurt-Lee Arendse, with Cheslin Kolbe moving to the left wing.

True to form Erasmus has gone for a potential 6-2 bench but which can also be 5-3 due to Andre Esterhuizen’s recent conversion from a centre to a backrower as well. Erasmus admitted he toyed with the idea of a 7-1 split.

Leinster’s RG Snyman will win his 50th cap at his home stadium off the bench.

SOUTH AFRICA: Damian Willemse (Stormers); Canan Moodie (Bulls), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Sungoliath); Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers), Cobus Reinach (Stormers); Boan Venter (Edinburgh), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Thomas du Toit (Bath); Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Ruan Nortje (Bulls); Siya Kolisi (Sharks, capt), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).

Replacements: Johan Grobbelaar (Bulls), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls), Wilco Louw (Bulls), RG Snyman (Leinster), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Andre Esterhuizen (Sharks), Grant Williams (Sharks), Manie Libbok (Kintetsu Liners).

