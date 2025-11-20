Ireland team v South Africa: Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier return among four changes

Andy Farrell has made four changes to the Ireland starting XV from last week’s record-breaking win over Australia by restoring the fit-again duo of Josh van der Flier and Garry Ringrose, as well as Andrew Porter and Bundee Aki for Saturday’s clash with South Africa at the Aviva Stadium (5.40pm).

In Ireland’s 23 Tests since the start of the last World Cup until he was ruled out of Ireland’s wins over Japan and Australia, excluding the summer games in Georgia and Portugal, Van der Flier has played every one of them and started all but two.

He and Ringrose both suffered hamstring injuries in training after the squad’s return from Chicago following the loss to the All Blacks, while Porter is reunited in an all-Lions frontrow with Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong, while Aki is permed together again with Ringrose in midfield.

As expected, Sam Prendergast has been retained at outhalf after his eye-catching display off the bench against Japan and classy first hour against Australia when he tormented Australia with his kicking game and variety of passing, before Jack Crowley steered the team to a finishing flourish of three tries in the last 10 minutes.

Paddy McCarthy, who performed strongly on his full debut next week, and Jack Conan revert to the bench, where Cian Prendergast is retained as Nick Timoney misses out, and it transpires that Robbie Henshaw was ruled out, meaning Tom Farrell has been named among the replacements.

Farrell said: “South Africa are the world champions and we know the challenge that awaits us this weekend. Whenever you face a top side you know that you have to be on top of your game and that you will be tested and we’ll look to build on the momentum from last weekend and approach the game positively.

“The players were galvanised by the support [last weekend] and it makes such a positive point of difference when you’re at home. There’s familiarity and respect between both teams and I know how excited the squad is to represent Ireland to the best of our ability for our last home game of 2025.”

IRELAND: Mack Hansen (Connacht); Tommy O’Brien (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), James Lowe (Leinster); Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster); James Ryan (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster); Ryan Baird (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caelan Doris ((Leinster, capt).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Paddy McCarthy (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Jack Conan (Leinster), Craig Casey (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Tom Farrell (Munster).