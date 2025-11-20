World Cup playoff draw live updates: Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland await their fate

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the 2026 World Cup playoff draw, which involves the Republic of Ireland. It takes place at 12pm in Zurich. Ireland are in pot 3 for the draw, so their potential opponents are Poland, Wales, Czech Republic and Slovakia in pot 2.

Pot 1

Italy, Denmark, Turkey, Ukraine

Pot 2

Poland, Wales, Czech Republic, Slovakia

Pot 3

Republic of Ireland, Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Kosovo

Pot 4

Romania, Sweden, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland

Pot 2 plays pot 3 in the draw, with Pot 1 playing Pot 4 in the playoff semi-finals. The higher ranked pot is home for the first game, so Ireland will be away to one of the four teams.

The winner of the games go into the playoff final for the four spots. In Ireland’s case, they will play the winner of the match between Pot 1 and 4. A draw will also be conducted to determine which semi-final winner is to have home advantage for the final. All games – semi-finals and finals – will be single-leg knockout matches.

The interconfederation playoff draw will take place before the Uefa one, so the Irish interest may be a little while after 12pm.

The teams in the interconfederation draw are: Iraq, DR Congo, Jamaica, Bolivia, Suriname and New Caledonia. Iraq and DR Congo are seeded and only have to win one game, the others two.

Check out Ireland’s previous history of playoffs, for Euros it’s a bit better than World Cups, where they are one from five, going back to 1966. Some painful ones in there, including Thierry Henry’s infamous handball.

A videograb of Thierry Henry's handball that led to France's goal. Photograph: Sky Sports

Northern Ireland’s potential opponents are the tougher Italy, Turkey, Denmark and Ukraine, all away from home.

Gordon Manning has done a handy team-by-team guide to the teams Ireland could play, who haven’t been without their difficulties. Particularly some very interesting insight into the conflicts going on with Czechs, who don’t seem a happy camp.

