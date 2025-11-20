Status yellow warning for overnight ice and low temperatures issued for 10 counties

Blizzard-like conditions along the Letterkenny to Dunlewey road in Co Donegal on Wednesday. Photograph: Declan Doherty

A status yellow warning of low temperatures and ice has been issued for 10 counties in the Republic.

Met Éireann’s warning applies to counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow and Tipperary. It will be in effect from midnight on Thursday to 8am on Friday.

The impacted counties are forecast to experience widespread frost and some icy stretches, with minimum air temperatures of -3 degrees Celsius, possibly lower locally. The forecaster also warned of hazardous driving conditions and possible animal welfare issues.

In Northern Ireland, a UK Met Office snow and ice warning is in place for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

Ice, frost, hail, sleet, snow and hazardous driving conditions are expected in many areas on Thursday following overnight frost.

Met Éireann’s Rebecca Cantwell warned on Wednesday of “icy stretches and possibly hazardous travelling conditions”.

She said Thursday would be “another cold day with frost and icy patches slow to clear”.

“Many places will be dry with sunshine, but showers will continue in northern and western areas, with further wintry falls possible. The showers will die out though through the day. Highs of just three to seven degrees.”

In Northern Ireland, wintry showers will gradually ease on Thursday.

Scattered showers, mainly falling as rain or sleet, will become increasingly isolated through the day with increasing sunny spells. It will be largely dry by evening, with winds easing. Maximum temperature of 5 degrees are forecast.

Explainer What do Met Éireann’s weather warnings mean? Status yellow People are urged to “be aware” of the conditions. This weather does not usually pose a threat to the general population but is “potentially dangerous” in certain areas. It can involve snowfall of 3cm or more in 24 hours, icy conditions, temperatures as low as -4 degrees and dense fog or pockets of freezing fog. Status orange People should “prepare appropriately” as conditions can be “dangerous” and may pose a “threat to life and property”. Up to 10cm or more of snow may fall in 24 hours, with temperatures of -5 to -10 degrees (or lower) and icy conditions, leading to “dangerous surfaces”. Dense or freezing fog can can create widespread and significant driving hazards. Status red This is the most severe warning, triggered by “rare and extremely dangerous” conditions. People are urged to “take action” to protect themselves and their properties. Snow can reach 10cm or more in six hours, 15cm or more in 12 hours and exceed 30cm within 24 hours. Icy conditions can be “dangerous” and temperatures can fall to -10 degrees or below.

The outlook for the coming days in the Republic is for temperatures to drop to as low as -4, before rain brings warmer temperatures at the weekend.

Rain and drizzle on Friday morning is expected to become more persistent towards the afternoon, as a band of rain moves in from the west. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 7 degrees are likely on Friday night.

Temperatures are expected to climb further to highs of 7 to 12 degrees on Saturday, which is set to see persistent rain spreading from the southwest from midday and into Saturday night.

Sunday looks likely to remain “generally unsettled” with widespread cloud and showery outbreaks of rain.

Clearer spells will develop throughout the afternoon, however, with showers becoming more scattered. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees are expected, alongside winds reaching strong to near gale force strength along Atlantic coasts.