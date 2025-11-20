Peter McVerry Trust spent money on peacock enclosure at period property it had purchased

Former chief executive of the Peter McVerry Trust Francis Doherty arriving at Leinster House, Dublin, to appear before the Public Accounts Committee, on Thursday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Peter McVerry Trust homeless charity spent money on an enclosure for two peacocks at a historic period property it had purchased, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has been told.

The former chief executive of the trust, Francis Doherty, said his predecessor had approved the spending at Kerdiffstown House in Naas, Co Kildare.

Mr Doherty said spending at the property included €300,000 to resurface and widen the driveway. There was also an “unauthorised lift shaft being constructed on the side of the period property”, as well as the peacock enclosure, the committee heard.

Mr Doherty said he was told the lift was planned as his predecessor did not want staff or service users in the commercial kitchen “using the same entrance as him”, and there was “no planning application or architectural or engineering support” for the lift.

Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe said: “Of all the different improvements to the property ... the one I was least expecting was a peacock enclosure.”

Mr Doherty said Kerdiffstown House became “almost a symbol of the things that were wrong and maybe a sense of a loss of control”.

He said he learned of the enclosure when he and his deputy got access to invoices upon coming into office. He said there were payments to “construct a peacock enclosure for two peacocks”.

Mr McAuliffe, a Dublin North-West TD, asked “why in God’s name would anybody donate money” to the charity or anyone in the trust think it was permissible or of good value to service users “to have a peacock enclosure, albeit in a historic property”.

In response, Mr Doherty said: “Absolutely. It’s indefensible anybody would think it was appropriate.”

Mr Doherty was chief executive of the trust between June and October 2023.

Mr Doherty said he was advised by the board at a meeting in May 2023 that the organisation “could not be handed over to you in better financial health” and that the outgoing chief executive had secured 18 years of “clean” audits.

“It became clear, within weeks, that the board’s representation of the charity’s financial state could not have been further from the truth,” said Mr Doherty.

“The finances and financial systems were in such a poor state that with each passing day it became clear it was verging on total collapse.”

Mr Doherty said that in June 2023, he discovered the trust owed €18 million to various creditors and had just €437,000 across its various bank accounts.

He said he became aware that many of the financial issues were due to the charity “bidding substantially less” for housing than what it cost to run the service.

The Government gave €15 million to keep the charity afloat at the end of 2023.

The Oireachtas committee is examining the charity’s financial situation, with other representatives from the Trust, the Charities Regulator, the Approved Housing Bodies Regulatory Authority and the Department of Housing also due to face questions.