Ireland v South Africa team announcement live: Who will make Andy Farrell’s team?

Because there is no expense spared in IT land he’s also taken a go at the Springboks team.

SOUTH AFRICA (possible): D Willemse; C Kolbe, J Kriel, D de Allende, K-L Arendse; S Feinberg-Mngomezulu, C Reinach; B Venter, M Marx, T du Toit, E Etzebeth, R Nortje, S Kolisi (capt), PS du Toit, J Wiese. Replacements: J Grobbelaar, G Steenekamp, W Louw, RG Snyman, Smith, A Esterhuizen, G Williams, M Libbok.

GT then gets round to naming the likely team and it goes as follows.

IRELAND (possible): M Hansen; T O’Brien, G Ringrose, B Aki, J Lowe; S Prendergast, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; J Ryan, T Beirne; R Baird, J van der Flier, C Doris (capt). Replacements: R Kelleher, P McCarthy, T Clarkson, C Prendergast, J Conan, C Casey, J Crowley, R Henshaw.

There is a whisper doing the rounds that Tom Farrell might be on the bench.

Hello and welcome to the team announcements for Saturday’s Test match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium (5.40pm). John O’Sullivan here and I’ll take you through the afternoon’s revelations, after taking a break from other duties.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus is up in the Radisson Hotel in Stillorgan to announce his team at 1.0pm, while the Ireland team will be confirmed one hour later before Andy Farrell addresses the media at 4.0pm this afternoon.

Gerry Thornley has been doing his Nostradamus bit in the Irish Times this morning with the rugby correspondent suggesting three to four changes to the Ireland team that beat Australia last weekend.

He wrote: “Despite the handsome nature of last week’s record 46-19 win over Australia, Andy Farrell could make three or four changes to the starting XV. Fit again duo of Josh van der Flier and Garry Ringrose are strongly under consideration. The same can be said for Andrew Porter and Bundee Aki after their impactful displays off the bench when Ireland scored three tries in the last 10 minutes against the Wallabies.

“Van der Flier and Ringrose, who both suffered hamstring twinges in a training session following Ireland’s return from Chicago, have missed the ensuing wins over Japan and Australia.

“The word is they weren’t too far away from fitness last week with Monday’s injury update declaring them both available for selection this weekend and confirmed by defence coach Simon Easterby on Tuesday.”