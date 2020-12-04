Covid-19: Nearly one third of cases in Dublin – CSO

Dublin accounted for nearly a third of the country’s new coronavirus cases last week, according to figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), published on Friday.

There were 1,637 confirmed cases reported in the week ending November 27th, with 526 of these located in Dublin. This is the seventh week in the row the weekly number of cases has declined, following a surge of cases in the middle of October.

It is the first week since the beginning of September where the number of cases has been less than 2,000.

Donegal had the second highest number of cases last week at 159, and the incidence of the virus in the border county remains significantly higher than the national average.

For the fourth week in a row Dublin has had fewer than 1,000 cases, according to the CSO report. Healthcare workers accounted for 188 of the confirmed cases last week.

The median age of new cases was 35, however in recent weeks transmission of the virus to older, more vulnerable cohorts has increased.

At the start of August the percentage of cases among those aged 65 and over was less than five per cent of the national total. Those older age groups accounted for 13 per cent of the cases reported last week.

There were 33 coronavirus-related deaths reported last week, meaning more than 30 people have died from the virus in each of the last five weeks.

The CSO report said there were 1,798 confirmed deaths from Covid-19, with a further 255 suspected Covid-19 deaths.

To date 64 per cent of all deaths from the virus have been among people aged 80 or above.

The Covid-19 mortality rate during the second wave has been significantly lower than the rate during the height of the first wave in April, the report said.

The overall mortality rate is 25 deaths per 1,000 confirmed cases, which spiked to 74 deaths per 1,000 cases in April. The current mortality rate in November was eight deaths per 1,000 confirmed cases.

The CSO report said hospitalisation and intensive care admission rates had remained “relatively stable” since July. However, a trend tracked in recent weeks of higher transmission among older demographics had led to a knock-on increase in hospital admissions.

The hospitalisation rate in November was 58 per 1,000 cases, with nine intensive care admission per 1,000 cases.

This compared to a peak hospitalisation rate of 192 per 1,000 cases in March, and an intensive care admission rate of 27 per 1,000 cases in the same month.

Outbreaks in private homes made up 43 per cent of all cases traced to outbreaks in the last four weeks. Hospital outbreaks accounted for 16 per cent, followed by nursing homes (10 per cent), while childcare facilities and schools both accounted for six per cent.

The average number of close contacts per positive case in the week ending November 27th was three, down from four in early October. The average number of contacts among 15 to 24 years olds was higher, at four per case last week.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic there have been 1,682 deaths among people with underlying health conditions.

The median age of those with underlying conditions who died from Covid-19 was 83, and in 44 per cent of cases the condition was chronic heart disease.