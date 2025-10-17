Company faces criminal case after father and children drowned when car entered lake

Geraldine Mullan with her husband John and children Tomás and Amelia.

Criminal proceedings have been issued against a roadworks company following the deaths of a father and two children in a road incident in Co Donegal.

John Mullan and his children Tómas (14) and Amelia (six) died after their car left the road, slid down an embankment at Quigley’s Point and entered Lough Foyle on August 20th, 2020.

Geraldine Mullan (50), who was a front seat passenger in the car being driven by her husband, managed to survive after she got out and stood on top of the car.

The inquests into the deaths of Mr Mullan, Tómas and Amelia were mentioned at Donegal Coroner’s Court sitting in Letterkenny Courthouse today.

The inquest officially opened on January 12th, 2024, and was adjourned after the coroner heard legal proceedings were being considered.

In October 2024 the court heard a criminal investigation had begun and could take some years.

John Mullan, son Tomás and daughter Amelia who drowned in Lough Foyle. Photograph: Geraldine Mullan

On Friday, Garda Inspector Sean McDaid asked for a further adjournment as, he said, criminal proceedings have been initiated in the Circuit Court.

This case has been listed to begin next October 28th at Letterkenny Circuit Court.

Whitemountain Quarries Ltd is listed for arraignment.

The company, with an address at Blackwater Road, Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, faces nine charges under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005.

The full details of the charges will be put to the accused company at the hearing.