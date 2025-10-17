Met Éireann forecasts wet weekend with thundery downpours and possibility of flooding

There will also be some thundery spells and possible spot flooding on Saturday. Photograph: Alan Betson

This weekend will see “a return of unsettled weather,” according to Met Éireanm.

Meteorologist Holly O’Neill forecast that a high pressure system will clear away to the east on Friday, bringing some patches of heavy rain. It will be cloudy with limited bright or sunny spells and highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees.

During the day it will be mainly dry with some possible spells of drizzle and mist.

Persistent rain will move southwest and west later on Friday evening.

Saturday will bring heavier, more widespread rain starting in the southwest and west before spreading eastwards with cloudy and breezy conditions.

The rain will be heaviest and most persistent in parts of the south and west later in the day. There will also be some thundery spells and possible spot flooding.

Rain will spread across the east and northeast in the afternoon or evening and become more widespread with thundery bursts during the night.

The highest temperatures will be between 12 to 15 degrees with some gusty southeast winds.

Sunday will have a wet start in many areas with heavy rain at times, particularly in the east and northeast.

Rain showers will be widespread and occasionally heavy, starting in the west on Sunday morning and afternoon.

Similar to Saturday, there may be some thundery spells and spot flooding at times in some areas.

Some sunshine will emerge in the west and southwest as the rain clears and the clearance is predicted to extend east and northeast in the afternoon.

Sunday evening will bring mist and fog in areas with fresh winds, strongest in southern coastal parts.

Highest temperatures will range from 13 to 16 degrees.

Monday will bring showers and longer spells of heavy rain with a chance of thunder in areas as the low pressure continues to dominate into next week.

The highest temperatures will be from 12 to 15 degrees with moderate to fresh northwesterly winds.