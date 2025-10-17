Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE EIGHTEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST- sung by the Cathedral Choir, Darke in A minor, Psalm: 121, Whitlock: Here O my Lord, I see Thee face to face, Preacher: The Reverend S.E. Doogan, LL.B., B.Th., LL.M., Prebendary of Wicklow. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir Responses: Leigh, Psalm: 98, Howells: The St Augustine Service, Howells: One thing have I desired of the Lord. Preacher: The Reverend S.E. Doogan, LL.B., B.Th., LL.M., Prebendary of Wicklow. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday to Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Zion Parish Church Sunday 19th October - The Eighteenth Sunday after Trinity. Harvest Thanksgiving. 9am Holy Communion (trad), 10.30am Holy Communion. All welcome.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church:The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Visitors are always welcome to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/