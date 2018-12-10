Councils to get funding for free wifi hotspots in public places

Local authorities which will receive funding for free wifi hotspots in public spaces have been named by the European Commission.

The EU is making €120 million available for European local authorities over the next three years as part of the Wifi4EU scheme.

Local authorities were invited to apply for vouchers worth €15,000 to provide free public Wifi in town centres, parks, libraries and museums.

The successful local authorities in Ireland are: Galway city and county, Fingal, Longford, Kerry, Wicklow, Donegal, Waterford city and county, Sligo, Meath, Limerick city and county, Offaly, Cavan, Mayo, Tipperary, Dublin city, Clare, Kildare, Cork city, Leitrim and Carlow.

Another call for vouchers will be launched in early 2019.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune said in total 8,000 European local authorities will be able to benefit from the scheme between now and 2020.

“In the coming two years, three more WiFi4EU calls will be launched, approximately one every six months,” she added.

Wifi4EU-funded networks will be free of charge, advertising and personal data harvesting.