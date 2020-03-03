Coronavirus: Universities plan online classes and exams in case of campus closures

Universities are drawing up contingency plans which include delivering classes to students online, and conducting exams over the internet in response to the coronavirus threat.

At Trinity College Dublin the possibility of organising exams online is being explored in the event of limits being placed on public gatherings above a certain size taking place.

A spokeswoman for the university said it has up to 2,500 students sitting exams at any one time in large venues such as the RDS, and it was prudent to explore alternatives. It is also contingency planning for the impact of a potential outbreak in its campus accommodation and the effects of limited mobility on its student recruitment plans for the coming academic year.

University of Limerick is also drawing up plans to deliver classes to students online in the event the campus has to close due to the spread of the virus.

One sources said there was also concern about the impact on international student recruitment, which is a vital source of revenue for third-level institutions.

University College Dublin is currently providing “online learning options” to students who were unable to travel to China for specific course modules due to travel advice.

A spokeswoman said the university “has a contingency team that meets regularly, and the scope of its planning and response is adjusted as the level of risk changes”.

Similarly, Dublin City University said it was drawing up contingency plans to ensure continuity in the event of disruption to the campus or its exams. These were due to be finalised next week.

“Any decision to curtail activities on campus would be taken following a careful risk assessment and dialogue with the HSE,” a spokesman said.

One university source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it was considering “no-handshake” graduation ceremonies in a bid to limit the threat posed by the virus.

Homework

Many secondary schools are also exploring options to provide classes or homework for students online.

Clive Byrne, director of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals, said some were planning to use online platforms – such as Schoology – to provide classes or assignments for students in case of closure.

Under official Department of Education guidance, schools that close due to “prolonged unforeseen” circumstances are required to make up any time lost.

This, it says, can be done by prioritising tuition over other non-tuition activities, reducing the length of mock or house exams or ensuring exam candidates attend all classes to the end of May.

One Dublin secondary school with more than 400 students has closed for two weeks to prevent the spread of the virus after the first case in the State was confirmed over the weekend

The HSE, meanwhile, met parents of students at the school following the confirmation. Students have been asked to limit their social interactions and not to attend social gatherings, while parents are being sent text messages daily to check on symptoms so there can be immediate action and follow-up if necessary.