Coronavirus: Ringsend residents invent balcony bingo to keep entertained

Residents of a Dublin inner-city community have started a novel form of bingo to wile away the hours while the country is effectively in lockdown and people are being asked to practice social distancing.

Up to 60 residents in the Canon Mooney Gardens flat complex in Ringsend played bingo from their balconies or doors with compere Michael Larkin broadcasting from a public address system outside on Friday.

The complex has a lot of elderly residents and is also home to some families.

The bingo event was organised by staff from the Ringsend and Irishtown Community Centre (RICC).

Such was its success, and the response it received on social media, the idea is being extended to other flat complexes in the area.

“We were trying to come up with ways to connect the community while maintaining social distancing,” said RICC staff member Jennifer Betts.

“The flats are a great place and people can come out to their door. As a community centre we are trying to be the focal point for people locally.”

The RICC has been delivering free dinners to the older community, provided by Avolon Aircraft Leasing, Artizan Food and Joanne’s The Bridge Café and checking in on those who are isolated and maintaining an online presence with baking and poetry competitions.

RICC manager Lorraine Barry said she was “so humbled and proud of our community” at a trying time.

“We want our community to know that the centre and its wonderful staff are on hand to support our community in any way that we can,” she added.

“So we are urging people who may have any further creative ideas to keep us connected in a safe way, whilst adhering to social distancing, to get in touch.”