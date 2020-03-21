Juventus forward Paulo Dybala tests positive for coronavirus

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has revealed he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Argentina forward announced on Twitter that he and his partner Oriana Sabatini had both tested positive. He is the third Juve player affected after defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

Dybala wrote: “Hi everyone, I just wanted just to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages.”

Singer and model Sabatini is the niece of former tennis star Gabriela Sabatini.

AC Milan later announced technical director Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel, who is in the youth team, had tested positive but were “both well” having self-isolated for two weeks.

A statement from the Serie A side read: “AC Milan confirms that Paolo Maldini, the club’s technical director, became aware of contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for Coronavirus and began to display symptoms of the virus himself.

“He was administered with a swab test yesterday, the result of which was positive. His son Daniel, a forward in AC Milan’s youth team who had previously been training with the first team, also tested positive.

“Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others. They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities.”

Paolo Maldini won seven Serie A titles and five European Cups with Milan between 1984 and 2009. Daniel, 18, made his senior debut against Hellas Verona last month.