Coronavirus: All Irish households to get two postcards to send for free

Two specially designed postcards will be delivered to the State’s 1.8 million households over the coming week to allow people to post a message of love and support to their family and friends amid the coronavirus outbreak, An Post has announced.

As more people socially isolate and become “cocooned” in order to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus, every household in the State will receive the postcards to write personal messages for family and friends to help them stay connected in the weeks ahead.

The 5,000,000 postcards can be sent anywhere on the island of Ireland, free of charge.

Speaking about the postcards, An Post chief executive David McRedmond encouraged households to “write to your grandparents or older relatives and friends who are self-isolating; write to someone who is living alone or who could do with a boost. Send a note to your cousins or friends. Let them know you’re thinking of them. Send thanks to our outstanding healthcare and all those working so hard to get us through this crisis.”

The process is simple, Mr McRedmond explained: “Pop the postcards in the postbox when you’re out for a walk – there’s no need for a stamp. The postmen and postwomen of Ireland will deliver your message free of charge to your loved ones.

“There’s nothing like a personal note to raise our spirits and remind us that we’re not being forgotten, that we are all in this together and that we will get through it. Post is a powerful link connecting people and communities who have to remain apart at this strange and difficult time,” he said.

Additional cards will be available at local post offices.