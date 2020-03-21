Coronavirus: How charities and State agencies can help if you’re stressed

With 140, 000 people losing their jobs over recent days as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, many are struggling with worries about their financial future, their rent and mortgage repayments and how to manage the stress caused by the crisis.

State agencies and charities are at pains to point out that they remain open for business and are stepping up their response to help people cope – particularly the most vulnerable – through difficult days and weeks ahead.

Here is how some are helping:

St Vincent de Paul

St Vincent de Paul’s reason for being is to help people in times of difficulty. It can help towards the cost of essential household items, such as food, clothing, heating or other household bills for those struggling. It also has emergency homeless services for men in Cork, Limerick, Waterford, Wexford, Carlow, Ennis, Letterkenny and Longford. Make contact through their website (svp.ie) by email (info@svp.ie) or by calling your local office. The Dublin office can be reached at 01 884 8200.

Alone

Alone has 2,000 volunteers who provide telephone support and befriending for older people. Professional staff can also offer support to older people experiencing loneliness, financial and housing difficulties as well as any other challenges they may face. The charity has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people relating to the coronavirus outbreak. You can contact them on 0818 222 024 if you have concerns about your own wellbeing or the wellbeing of an older person you know. Further information can also be found on www.alone.ie or email hello@alone.ie

Covid-19 unemployment payment

The Government has introduced a COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment, available to all employees and the self-employed who have lost employment due to the outbreak. Those affected should fill out a one-page application form for the flat rate payment of €203 per week over the coming six weeks. You do not have to call into an Intro centre. You can apply online at mywelfare.ie (you will need a public services card); download a form at gov.ie/jobseekers and return to FREEPOST PO BOX 12896, Dublin 1; phone 1890 800 024 or 01 2481398 to have a form sent out to you; or email forms@welfare.ie.

Focus Ireland

Focus Ireland helps people who are homeless or worried about losing their home.

If you find yourself in urgent need of a bed in Dublin, call the charity’s freephone number: 1800 707 707. Outside the capital, check with one of the local offices. Details are available on the website (focusireland.ie) . If you are concerned about losing your home, you can also check online for contact details for your local office. In Dublin you can call 01 671 25 55 or email (dublinadvice@focusireland.ie)

Threshold

Threshold is also a housing charity, which is reporting a significant increase in calls from renters who believe their tenancies are at risk due to the outbreak. You can contact them at 1800 454 454, by email on advice@threshold.ie or through its website (threshold.ie)

MABS

The Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) is the State’s money advice service, which helps guide people with debts, including mortgage arrears, bank loans, overdrafts, utilities or credit cards. The service is free and confidential. You can contact the MABS helpline on 0761 07 2000, Monday to Friday, between 9am - 8pm.

Or, for a callback from the helpline, email helpline@mabs.ie.

Aware

Aware is a mental health charity which is able to help people manage their mental well-being during the coronavirus outbreak. You can contact the support line if you are concerned about your mood or the mood of a loved one on 1800 80 48 48, seven days a week between 10am-10pm. You can also email on supportmail@aware.ie, where someone should respond within 24 hours. You can also log onto the charity’s website (aware.ie), where they have compiled information on how best to manage stress and worry, including how to connect with loved ones, physical exercise, nutrition, sleep and relaxation techniques.

Samaritans

Samaritans urge anyone to get in touch with them about “anything that’s troubling you, no matter how large or small the issue feels.” Volunteers listen with “no judgement, no pressure” to help you work through what’s on your mind. The charity also provides information and contact details for specialist supports for specific issues. You can call the charity free on 116 123 or email a volunteer at jo@samaritans.ie.