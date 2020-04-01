Coronavirus: Pensioner serenades wife through nursing room window on 50th wedding anniversary

A golden wedding anniversary is a special event and not even Covid-19 was going to stop Denis McCarthy from marking the occasion in style.

Because of the Coronavirus restrictions, Mr McCarthy was unable to give his wife of 50 years Ann, who is in a nursing home, an anniversary hug or kiss.

So instead he stood outside the window of her room at the Fairfield care facility in Drimoleague, Co Cork and serenaded her with his own version of Van Morrison’s Brown Eyed Girl.

Morrison’s Moondance album was released the year the couple got married and they have both loved the Belfast-born musician ever since.

Their daughter, Annette Manning, contacted Cork’s RedFM to pay tribute to her parents, who she said were exceptionally good to her and her seven siblings.

Annette told the Neil Prendeville show that it was a “tough time” for all Irish families.

She said it was heartbreaking to see her parents physically separated on their milestone wedding anniversary.

“Mum has been in a nursing home for the last 12 months and they are amazing to her. But because of the lockdown Dad has not been able to see Mum.

“Because of their golden wedding anniversary we got on to the chef at the Fairfield nursing home — Niamh Condon — an amazing woman and she produced this chocolate cake that left us speechless it was so gorgeous.”

Annette’s brother Donal drove their father up to the nursing home, leading to a “very emotional” encounter between her parents .

“They hadn’t been able to see each other for a while. He was trying to serenade her but the windows were closed which was probably a good thing that she couldn’t hear him,” she laughed

“But he wanted to make the day as special as possible for her despite what is going on in Ireland and the world.”

“The memories they have are so special. Mum got sick two years ago and she has not been able to come home so Dad is living by himself.”

“The family are around him all the time but yesterday was all about our two little love birds and their heart-warming day.”