Should you ever work for free? Yes, but go in with your eyes open

Profile and exposure don’t pay the bills, but that doesn’t stop people chancing their arm and asking you to work for free.

Common “exciting opportunities” include internships, award nominations, speaking at conferences, publishing your first book, having your creative work featured online, appearing on a video podcast, writing an article, being invited to an exclusive special event abroad, or even taking on special projects or additional responsibilities at work.

People tend to be contacted for external professional profile (and ego) boosting choices through flattering emails or on social media. The problem, of course, is that they’re usually unpaid, you have to pay them for the privilege, or it’s a scam. Be particularly wary of anyone asking you for money or personal details.

Let’s say, though, that it’s a legitimate offer from a real company; should you ever work for free? When is it a genuine opportunity instead of pure exploitation and greed? What if it’s an offer from your employer or boss?

Over the years, I’ve come up with a checklist and questions to ask before I agree to work for free or at a reduced rate. My first question for those I suspect of exploitation is: are you working for free? If so, why?

A bit harsh I know but it weeds them out pretty quickly. I had to do this two weeks ago when an industry magazine “invited” me to work for free and even gave me a word count and a deadline. That’s some cheek!

Creative sector workers like musicians, artists and writers are commonly asked to work for free, despite their rate of pay being one of the lowest and most precarious of all professions. Would the chancers ask any other professional – an electrician, a doctor, an accountant, a gardener – to provide a specific service for free on a particular date?

Framework

Most of us like to support causes or volunteer if we can, but we should choose which organisations or individuals deserve our help. Businesses and membership bodies are not charities and even some charities are not charities. (Always check the charity number with the Charities Regulator before you donate.)

If they’re making money – or gaining profile or knowledge – off your work or expertise, they should expect to pay the appropriate rate for your services.

Typically, I offer 10 per cent of my time each year for free or at a reduced rate to organisations or individuals. A concrete limit prevents you from overextending yourself. Once the time is used up, that’s it for the year.

When deciding to offer your services gratis, think about what’s actually in it for you versus what’s being promised. Typically, promises of future work with the company or an increase in your public profile leading to paid work never materialise.

Some questions to ask yourself before saying yes: Are you gaining valuable experience or new skills? Will it raise your profile in a different industry or area within your company? Is this a big brand name that you can add to your CV? Are you able to use the event to test out new approaches or techniques with an audience or participants? Is it a cause you support? Is it fun, interesting or different? Is the project intellectually, emotionally, creatively or physically rewarding? Is this a pilot programme that guarantees – in writing – additional work if it succeeds? Do you like the people involved, and do they align with your values? Will you meet someone you’ve always admired? Is this a genuine networking or profile-building opportunity? Does it help you meet your personal or professional goals or long-term strategy?

Will the Government’s new plan speed up the delivery of vital infrastructure projects? Listen | 38:18

Once you’ve answered these questions, then it’s time to put your ego aside and weigh up the risks: reputational damage, financial hardship, personal safety risk, legal liability, cultural or social exploitation, misalignment with your values, professionally devaluing your skills, wasting your time or adding unnecessary pressure to your life.

In addition, think about what paid and personal opportunities you are missing out on if you take this on. Is the work local, or do you have to travel and incur expenses? Are they compensating you for your travel, accommodation and food? Is your time appreciated? Are you missing events with friends and family or time looking after your health?

Boundaries

Even if you decide to say yes to the offer, whether it is external to your day job or internal work, it is essential to set boundaries from the start. If, for example, you’re offered a special project at work that will increase your profile with senior leaders but will mean significantly more hours and no additional pay, you can say yes and also ask for your other work to be reprioritised or for time off in lieu of more pay.

If there’s no flexibility from the requester, this is probably a good time to say “no, but thank you for thinking of me for the project”. Respect works both ways.

When the request is external, you can negotiate for things other than money, such as a recommendation, a case study or a percentage of sales.

Unpaid “opportunities” can be offered at any stage of your career, from internships to special work projects to positions on boards of directors. Know your rights and responsibilities in every situation before agreeing to help out.

Internships: For many years, unpaid internships were the norm; thankfully, that’s changed. National minimum wage rates generally apply to work experience placements, work trials, internships and any other employment practice involving unpaid work or working for room and board, regardless of the duration of the engagement, according to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

“The right to receive the minimum wage cannot be waived in a contract, as any provision in an agreement to do so is void as a matter of law. Failure to pay the national minimum hourly rate of pay is a criminal offence, punishable upon summary conviction by a fine not exceeding €2,500 or imprisonment not exceeding six months or both,” according to the WRC.

Unpaid internships can cause financial and physical hardship, particularly for those who support themselves or live away from home. As a principle, it’s best to avoid them as they reflect an exploitative culture within the organisation or industry.

Boards: Director positions on boards are sometimes offered without pay. This is common in the start-up, charity and arts sectors but increasingly – and worryingly – also for State boards.

Board membership comes with serious legal and financial responsibilities and carries the potential for reputational risk. Before agreeing to go on any board, paid or unpaid, determine the risk: is it worth being sued personally, profiled in the media or being hauled before an Oireachtas committee when something goes wrong?

Although companies are considered separate legal entities under Irish law, there are exceptional cases where directors may face personal liability for legal costs.

Some legitimate, unpaid opportunities can launch or supercharge your career; choose with your eyes and ears instead of your ego.