Man (50s) dies in Cork city crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Cork's Wilton area on Wednesday. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A man in his 50s has died in a car crash in Cork.

The single-vehicle incident occurred at the Sarsfield Roundabout in the city’s Wilton area on Wednesday at about 1.50pm.

The driver was brought to Cork University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A postmortem is due to take place.

The scene was preserved for technical examination by gardaí, but the road has since reopened.

Gardaí have appealed for those travelling in the area between 1pm and 2pm and who may have camera footage to make contact.

Anyone with information can contact Togher Garda station on (021) 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any station.