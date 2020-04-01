Coronavirus: Launch of re-enlistment scheme for Defence Forces

Former Defence Forces members will be able to re-enlist for as short as three months as part of Government efforts to fight coronavirus.

The new scheme was launched on Wednesday following activating legislation passed by the Dáil two weeks ago. The focus is on encouraging former members with specialist skills to re-enlist. The scheme allows for an initial re-enlistment for a minimum of three months and for up to three years.

Technicians, fitters, chefs, communications and IT specialists and Naval staff are among the specialities in demand.

“The focus of this scheme will be on those with skills and expertise required to fill specialist vacancies that currently exist in the Permanent Defence Force,” said Minister of State for Defence Paul Kehoe. “These returning personnel will assist in delivering Defence Forces supports in the Covid-19 response and beyond.”

The scheme applies to enlisted personnel only. Former officers can already sign up again under an existing scheme.

A portal for re-enlistment will be established on military.ie.

Chief-of-Staff Vice-Admiral Mark Mellett will identify which roles are to be filled, and will make recommendations to the Minister.

Those re-enlisting can join at the same rank they left at but must meet the age, medical and physical fitness requirements for that rank.

The Defence Forces’ response to the current health crisis is primarily providing logistical and transport support to the HSE.