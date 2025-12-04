Storm Éowyn and how to pronounce it tops 2025 Google searches

Questions about Storm Éowyn, which hit Ireland in January, were among the most Googled subjects during 2025, according to the search engine.

Storm Éowyn was the most searched term on Google in Ireland during 2025.

People also turned to the search engine with questions about last January’s storm asking “how to pronounce Éowyn” – the third most popular “how to” search term.

Google’s Year in Search, published on Thursday, showed that this year’s presidential election had a big impact on the most searched lists. President Catherine Connolly was the third most searched overall term and most searched person of the year.

“How to spoil your vote Ireland” was the second most searched term while “how to register to vote in Ireland” was the fifth most searched term.

Would-be presidential candidate Maria Steen was the second most Googled person, followed by Fianna Fáil candidate Jim Gavin.

“What is Listeria?” topped the “what is” list while other trending questions included “What is 6 7?” and “What is a tariff?”.

The Ryder Cup was the second most searched term overall while football and rugby also featured on the list.

The Champions League football competition was the fifth most searched term, the Club World Cup sixth and the rugby fixture Ireland v France rounded out the list.

The top 10 most Googled recipe list had coffee at the top, followed by Dubai chocolate.

Pornstar Martini, Hugo Spritz, Pimms, pancakes, gooseberry jam and cupcakes also featured prominently.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story and Adolescence were the most searched TV shows and were also featured on the overall most searched list. Nosferatu, 28 Years Later and Superman were at the top of most searched movies.