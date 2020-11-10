Coronavirus: North reports 11 further deaths as Stormont debates restrictions

The number of people who have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland Covid-19 has passed the 800 mark, according to the latest figures published on Tuesday by the North’s Department of Health.

As the Northern Executive remains deadlocked over whether and how to extend the current four-week lockdown the department reported 11 more coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland, taking the total to 802.

There were 514 new cases of Covid-19 in the North, bringing the total to 43,902.

There are now 420 patients receiving Covid-19 treatment in Northern Ireland hospitals with 50 in intensive care units and 39 on ventilators. The hospital bed occupancy rate in the North is at 99 per cent.

The overall seven-day incidence for Northern Ireland has dropped to 199 cases per 100,000 of population.

The highest incidence continues to be in Mid Ulster with 260 cases per 100,000 followed by Derry and Strabane with 248 cases, Causeway Coast and Glens with 244 cases, and Belfast with 206 cases.

The Northern Executive after failing to reach agreement on Monday was scheduled to convene again on Tuesday evening to decide whether to extend by an extra two weeks the current restrictions which are due to end on Friday.

Ministers in the five-party Executive are at odds over a number of issues such as whether to allow cafes and restaurants to open and whether they should be permitted to sell alcohol; and over whether close contact services such as hairdressers and beauticians should be allowed open from Friday.

The parties appear to be agreed that pubs that do not serve food should remain shut for another two weeks.

In the Northern Assembly on Tuesday, First Minister Arlene Foster, when taking questions on the recent British-Irish Council (BIC) summit, said she hoped an agreed way forward could be found.

“I think we are all dealing with very difficult situations at the moment. We will have an Executive meeting later today and I very much hope that consensus can be achieved,” she said.

“We’re in a five-party coalition and there are many administrations across the United Kingdom and the other administrations in the BIC who do not have to deal with differing political philosophies and ways forward,” she added.

“But we will work together. We have a determination to work together to find a solution and that will happen hopefully today,” said Ms Foster.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health said on Tuesday that by early April Northern Ireland could receive about 570,000 doses of the new coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, if it passes future trials.

As two jabs are necessary this would allow about 235,000 to be inoculated against the disease.