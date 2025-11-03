Courts

Ruth Lawrence and boyfriend acted as ‘tag team’ to kill drug dealer, murder trial hears

Lawrence has pleaded not guilty to murdering Anthony Keegan and Eoin O’Connor

Ruth Lawrence has pleaded not guilty to murdering two men in 2014. Photograph: Collins Courts
Ruth Lawrence has pleaded not guilty to murdering two men in 2014. Photograph: Collins Courts
Alison O'Riordan
Mon Nov 03 2025 - 19:332 MIN READ

Double murder accused Ruth Lawrence and her boyfriend acted as “a unit and a tag team” to “lure” a drug dealer to their home to murder him in a “highly calculated” crime, a prosecution barrister has told a jury.

The trial has heard that Ms Lawrence was extradited from South Africa to face trial in 2023, nearly a decade after the bodies of Anthony Keegan (33) and Eoin O’Connor (32) were found on a lake island in the midlands.

Michael O’Higgins SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), told the trial the two men’s bodies were found “bound in rope, tape and covered in tarpaulin” on Inchicup Island on Lough Sheelin.

Ms Lawrence (46), who is originally from Clontarf, in Dublin, but with an address at Patricks Cottage, Ross, Mountnugent, in Co Meath, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Keegan and Mr O’Connor at an unknown location in the State on a date between April 22nd, 2014, and May 26th, 2014, both dates inclusive.

READ MORE

The downfall of DJ Carey: Rumours, riches and a staggering mesh of fact and fiction

Ivan Yates gave media coaching to four Fianna Fáil ministers as well as Jim Gavin

Former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey jailed for 5½ years for ‘reprehensible fraud’

Chicken fillet rolls, fried breakfast and potatoes: What foreign diplomats really think of Irish food

Mr O’Higgins, on Monday gave his closing speech in the Central Criminal Court trial, submitting that the “trail very quickly” led back to Ms Lawrence and her South African boyfriend Neville van der Westhuizen, who enjoyed a “symbiotic relationship”.

Counsel said Ms Lawrence had shot Mr O’Connor in the stomach intending to kill him but she had not acted alone and her boyfriend had “finished him off”. He described the accused’s familiarity and comfort of “posturing with a gun” as “sinister”.

Addressing the jury, Mr O’Higgins with Jane Horgan-Jones BL, prosecuting, described the case as “highly-detailed”, where it was argued that drug dealer Mr O’Connor was “lured” to Patricks Cottage for the purpose of murdering him.

Mr O’Higgins said it was unclear on the evidence whether Ms Lawrence and Mr van der Westhuizen were aware Mr Keegan was going to be with Mr O’Connor on April 22nd, however “a plan was fine-tuned and he was murdered too”.

Counsel said it was the prosecution’s case Ms Lawrence shot Mr O’Connor in the stomach intending to kill him. “She was not acting alone,” counsel said. Mr O’Higgins said Mr van der Westhuizen, who was also armed, was described by one of the witnesses as having finished Mr O’Connor off.

Mr O’Higgins said it appeared Mr van der Westhuizen “grappled” with Mr O’Connor, who was then shot in the head. He said the sequence of the two murders was unclear and it was far more likely that Mr Keegan was probably killed first when he was shot in the back of the head.

The trial continues on Tuesday before Mr Justice Tony Hunt and a jury of four men and eight women.

In his opening address, Mr O’Higgins said the evidence will be that Mr O’Connor sold drugs to Mr van der Westhuizen, who owed the deceased man in the region of €70,000.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter