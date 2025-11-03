Quilt woven by Irish groups sends message of solidarity to Cop30 climate summit

Mary Robinson noted that 'this quilt reminds us ... that we are stronger together.'

From Ballina to Belém, a patchwork quilt hand-stitched by climate and nature groups from across Ireland is making its way to the Cop30 climate summit with the message “we’re stronger together”.

The quilt is a joint project of the Mary Robinson Centre in Ballina and Mrs Robinson’s Project Dandelion movement, gathering contributions from 50 other groups.

The former president of Ireland and now chair of The Elders described the initiative, called Interwoven or Fite Fuaite (which means interwoven in Irish), as a “beautiful collaboration”.

“Each quilt square carries the story of a community working for climate justice and for nature, forging a message of hope as the quilt begins its journey from Ireland to Belém,” said Mrs Robinson.

“As we gather at global events like Cop, we must remember that behind the negotiations and policies are real communities doing the work every day.

“This quilt reminds us of that and that we are stronger together.”

The quilt is made of squares embroidered, painted or printed by 50 environmental, community and women’s groups who answered a call-out earlier this year to help send a message of solidarity to the climate talks in Brazil.

Local groups behind community gardens, conservation projects and climate campaigns contributed pieces, along with national groups such as Birdwatch Ireland and the Irish Countrywomen’s Association.

Laura Cook of Project Dandelion collected the quilt at a send-off ceremony on Monday and is carrying it to Cop30 where Mrs Robinson will take part in various events.

The quilt will be brought to gatherings of climate and community groups before Mrs Robinson presents it to Brazilian climate minister Marina Silva.

Ms Cook said Mrs Robinson’s idea was inspired by a quilt Irish women sent to the United Nations World Conference on Women in Beijing 30 years ago.

“She saw that as a very powerful symbol of women reaching out to other women and this quilt has a similar idea behind it,” she said.

“Each square shows that when we weave our stories together, we create something stronger and more beautiful than any of us could alone.”

Emma Donoghue of the Mary Robinson Centre, who co-ordinated the project, said it was a “celebration of connection between people, places and purpose”.

“It shows how local stories when woven together can carry a powerful message from Ireland to the world.”

Ms Cook said the hope was that Interwoven/Fite Fuaite would also have a longer-term, practical outcome.

“We realised through this that there are groups working away in their own locality who have no idea that others are doing the same in the next county.

“We want to put together an online database of all their projects – a virtual tapestry if you like – so they can see how influential and strong they are together.”