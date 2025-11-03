Barriers to citizenship loom if asylum seekers fail to pay accommodation charges

International Protection applicants who do not pay new accommodation charges would, under plans to be considered by Ministers today, see new barriers to citizenship and could face being pursued by debt collectors.

The Coalition is planning accommodation charges for those seeking protection but who have permission to work, with the Cabinet committee on migration meeting later to consider changes to the regime.

If the system is approved, up to 8,000 such applicants would be eligible for payments, which would range from €15 to €238 per week, depending on the individual’s earnings.

Among the measures under consideration is a block on citizenship applications from someone granted leave to remain until they clear outstanding arrears.

In addition, people who do not pay the charge may also be pursued through debt collection and enforcement proceedings in the courts.

Another approach being considered would involve an applicant who does not pay the charges facing a substantial lengthening of the period before a citizenship application can be made, which would remain even if the arrears are cleared.

It is understood that consideration was given to removing the work permits of those who did not pay, but it was not deemed legally possible.

A source said there would be set-up costs for such a system, which may exceed revenues from the new charge in the short term. However, the Government is aiming to address “pull factors” and establish the principle of payment where justified.

The new charging regime may ultimately be extended to another 5,000 people who have received permission to stay in Ireland, but remain in State-provided accommodation.

The plans have been developed by Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan and Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy.

The Cabinet committee is also set to consider reducing the period the State will offer accommodation to refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine from 90 days to 30.

A Fine Gael source said the party also wants the accommodation recognition payment, paid to those hosting Ukrainians, to be reduced from its current level of €600 to €400 monthly. It was cut from €800 earlier this year. It is understood that this measure will not be decided upon at today’s meeting.