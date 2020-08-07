Coronavirus in Ireland: Four more deaths and 98 new cases reported

Another four people with coronavirus in Ireland have died, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team, bringing the national total at 1,772.

In addition, 98 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been notified, bringing the total number of Irish infections to 26,470.

This is the highest one day rise in new confirmed cases since May 22nd.

As expected, more than 60 of the new cases have come from the midlands with 35 cases reported in Kildare, 26 in Offaly, five in Laois, six in Wexford and five in Dublin.

The remaining 21 cases are spread across ten other counties; Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Westmeath and Wicklow.

Of the new cases confirmed today 57 are men and 38 are women and 68 per cent are under 45 years of age.

