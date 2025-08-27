Four-star hotel on Donegal’s Wild Atlantic Way guiding at €4.9m

The Waterfront Hotel in Dungloe, Co Donegal, is on the market

Just over 10 years on from his acquisition of the Donegal hotel Óstán na Rossan, owner Kevin Boyle has instructed joint agents Savills and TDL Horizons to find a buyer for the property.

A popular venue over many decades among the community and visitors to the coastal town of Dungloe, Óstán na Rosann closed during the economic downturn and remained shuttered for several years before the Chicago-based businessman stepped in and purchased it for an undisclosed sum in 2015.

The businessman’s decision to buy the property was inspired, in large part, by his memories of visiting the hotel as a boy with his late father, Patrick, who had emigrated from Donegal to the US some years earlier.

Much has changed under Mr Boyle’s ownership and today the Waterfront Hotel, as it is now known, comprises 49 newly refurbished en-suite bedrooms and 16 spacious suites which will be completed under new ownership, a large bar and restaurant with views of the Atlantic, a spacious function room, the Inis Fitness gym and extensive grounds with car parking and a playground.

The hotel is being offered to the market at a guide price of €4.9 million.

Located on the Wild Atlantic Way, Dungloe is arguably best known for its annual Mary from Dungloe international arts festival, which attracts visitors from Ireland and overseas.

Dungloe sits within the Donegal Gaeltacht region, with the Irish language in usage on a daily basis, and it is the largest village in The Rosses, a scenic area known for its coastline, lakes and islands including Árainn Mhór and Toraigh.

The Waterfront Hotel is 13km from Donegal Airport, which operates direct flights to Dublin and Glasgow.

“The Waterfront Hotel is a standout property along the Wild Atlantic Way and represents a rare opportunity to acquire a successful trading hotel in one of Donegal’s most picturesque coastal towns,” Niamh Walsh of local agent TDL Horizons says.

“This hotel has clear scope for further development and is ideally positioned for future growth under new ownership.”

Tom Barrett of Savills says: “This is a modern, newly refurbished hotel with a large extension ready to furnish and open. It presents huge opportunities for a new owner to capitalise on previous investment.”