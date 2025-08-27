Live US Ryder Cup team announcement: Keegan Bradley confirms his captain’s picks

US captain Keegan Bradley will this afternoon announce his captain’s picks for next month’s Ryder Cup, with the big talking point being whether or not he will pick himself.

Six players are already guaranteed a spot on the team - Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau - with today’s captain’s picks completing the 12-man squad.

Bradley will make the announcement live in Frisco, Texas from 4pm Irish time and answer some questions from the assembled press afterwards. You can follow our live updates below and also watch the live feed at the top of this article.

The European team is due to be announced next Monday with Shane Lowry hoping to be included via Luke Donald’s captain’s picks.

Key reads

It is, of course, pretty incredible that everyone is still in the dark over whether or not Bradley is going to pick himself. I’d have bet Keegan’s splendidly plush house in Jupiter, Florida that it would have leaked out by now. But the only slight whisper so far has been published by James Corrigan, golf writer with The Daily Telegraph, who says his sources tell him Bradley is likely to put himself in the team. Corrigan is one of the best story-getters on the circuit so the likelihood is he’s correct. Still, it’s interesting that nobody on the US side of the pond seems to have been able to nail it down.