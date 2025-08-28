CAO offers and third level education: Key dates for next steps

From CAO Round One offers, FET applications through to the end of offer season, here are the key dates for your calendar.

Wednesday, August 27th

CAO Round One offers were available from 2pm online to all applicants applying based on school leaving examination results, regardless of the year completed; QQI FET applicants who have applied for a course where there is no quota for such applicants; and additional mature applicants.

The Round One offers were also be issued by email and SMS text. After Round One offers are issued, any applicant who has not received an offer in Round A, Round Zero, or Round One will receive a statement of application email with instructions to check their CAO account and inform the Central Applications Office immediately if there are errors or omissions.

Thursday, August 28th

CAO Available Places facility opens at noon. Available places are places that remain unfilled in particular courses after all offers have been made and waiting lists have been exhausted.

When considering applying for available places courses, applicants should ignore previously published points in earlier offer rounds. However, applicants must check that they meet the normal minimum entry requirements for the course(s) in question. Go to cao.ie and click on the Available Places tab.

This facility is open to new applicants for a fee of €45 and is free for existing applicants.

Sunday, August 31st

This is the final date by which Irish students who have applied for places in continental European universities, particularly Dutch ones, where tuition is through English, must provide evidence of the results of their school leaving examinations.

Saturday, August 30th-Sunday, 31st

Scripts in Leaving Cert subjects, which were marked manually, will be available to view.

Candidates will be assigned to one of two sessions in their school on Saturday Session 1, 9.30am-12.30pm, Session 2, 2pm-5pm. Scripts in subjects marked online can be accessed to view online for 24 hours between 9am on Saturday, August 31st and 9am on Sunday, September 1st.

Sunday, August 31st-Monday, September 1st

Application to appeal. Timelines for candidates to apply to view Leaving Cert scripts and to lodge appeal applications are very short and the deadlines will be strictly applied.

Anyone wishing to apply to appeal their exam results can do so from 10am on Sunday, August 31st until 5pm on Monday, September 1st.

Students will use the CSSP to view examination scripts, to make an appeal application and to access their appeal results. Examinations Appeal Fees will be charged at a rate of €40 per subject at Leaving Certificate; €15.50 per subject at LCA; This fee is refunded in the event of a successful appeal. The SEC states it will not accept late applications. It is not possible to commit to a specific time frame for the issue of the appeal results until the number of appeals is known.

Every effort will be made to process appeals as quickly as possible and candidates will be notified of this date as soon as possible. Candidates will find information about the services provided by the SEC on its website, examinations.ie.

Tuesday, September 2nd (3pm)

CAO Round One acceptances closing date.

Monday, September 8th (2pm)

CAO Round Two offers available online. Applicants will also receive an offer notification by email and SMS text.

Wednesday, September 10th (3pm)

CAO Round Two acceptances closing date.

Tuesday, September 16th (10am)

CAO Round Three offers available online. Applicants will also receive an offer notification by email and SMS text.

Wednesday, September 17th (9am) – Friday, September 19th (1.30pm)

The Irish Times Higher Options Event takes place in the RDS. The event is expected to feature more than 150 colleges, including Irish universities and colleges of higher and further education, plus UK and international universities, as well as admissions bodies and information stands. Each day will also feature a programme of talks, with live Q&A sessions.

Thursday, September 18th (3pm)

CAO Round Three acceptances closing date.

Tuesday, September 23rd (10am)

CAO Round Four offers available online. Applicants will also receive an offer notification by email and SMS text.

Thursday, Sept 25th (3pm)

CAO Round Four acceptances closing date.

Friday, Sept 26th

Results of the Leaving Certificate appeals expected.

Tuesday, September 30th (10am)

CAO Round Five offers are available online. Applicants will also receive an offer notification by email and SMS text.

Thursday, October 2nd (3pm)

CAO Round Five acceptances closing date. Offer season ends on this date. On or after October 2nd, any movement of first-year undergraduate students from their allocated CAO course becomes a matter for the college in question.

SEC contact details: candidateportal@examinations.ie/ 090-6442702.