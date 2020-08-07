Northern Ireland says total coronavirus-linked deaths now 855

There was just one coronavirus death in the North in the week to the end of July bringing the total number of fatalities to 855, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) reported on Friday.

Nisra said of this total, 449 deaths (52.5 per cent) took place in hospital, 349 (40.8 per cent) in care homes, eight (0.9 per cent) in hospices and 49 (5.7 per cent) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 357 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 81 separate establishments.

The North’s Department of Health again reported no new Covid-19 deaths in its daily bulletin published on Friday afternoon, leaving its total at 556.

It reported 15 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total of confirmed cases to 6,064. So far 153,106 people have been tested for the virus.

The department figures differ from the Nisra statistics in that they mainly relate to deaths in hospital

Nisra said over the last 18 weeks, 1,031 ‘excess deaths’ (deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years) were registered in Northern Ireland, with the number of ‘excess deaths’ this year up to July 31st at 772.

People aged 75 and over accounted for 80.1 per cent of all coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland.