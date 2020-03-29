Coronavirus: HSE braces for possible peak of Covid-19 cases in mid-April

The HSE is preparing for a surge of coronavirus cases with 1,200 critical care beds but is unsure by how much the State’s intensive care unit (ICU) capacity will be exceeded when the pandemic peaks here, possibly in mid-April.

The State’s highest-ranking healthcare officials, at a briefing on Sunday morning, said there were up to 1,200 ICU beds in the country’s public and private hospitals. But they were unable to say by how much ICU capacity in the system could be exceeded by in a surge of severe Covid-19 infections.

The HSE said that no single ICU unit in an Irish hospital had reached capacity yet. But HSE chief executive Paul Reid told RTÉ in an interview after the briefing that the possibility of existing ICU beds being full in just over two weeks was “a very significant concern.”

There are currently 88 critically ill patients with Covid-19 in ICU beds, of which 66 per cent are in Dublin hospitals. This is almost a seven-fold increase in the past 10 days.

The rapid increase in the number of sick patients needing ICU beds was one of the reasons why the Government directed people to “stay at home” with a range of new restrictions last Friday.

There are close to 500 dedicated ICU beds in the public and private hospitals, Mr Reid told a briefing as the HSE unveiled a new facility in Citywest, west Dublin that could accommodate more than 1,000 people needing care during the pandemic.

He said that the public health system had 1,000 ventilators - essential life-saving medical devices to keep people alive as they fight Covid-19 - and another 200 to 300 in the State’s private hospitals.

The HSE has secured a further 300 ventilators and would be “securing” a further 100 a week over the coming weeks, said Mr Reid.

The HSE has turned the Citywest hotel and conference centre into “a self-isolation facility” that will start taking affected people from all around Dublin and elsewhere later this week.

Health officials say that the initial focus of people moving into the facility will be on individuals from Dublin because of the concentration of increased Covid-19 infections in the city.

The hotel has 750 bedrooms to accommodate three categories of people who cannot self-isolate at home: individuals showing no symptoms, individuals with mild symptoms awaiting a test result and individuals who have tested positive for Covid-19 but who have mild symptoms.

The HSE officials said there was a second, separate facility of “overflow-stepdown” beds on the same extensive west Dublin hotel campus that can accommodate 450 people.

“They will only be used if we run out of capacity across our system,” said the HSE’s chief operations officer Anne O’Connor.

The Citywest facility would accommodate affected people from Dublin and elsewhere but the HSE was looking at opening similar facilities in other Irish cities.

“We are looking at a number of these facilities so particularly in our main urban areas - Cork, Limerick, Galway in particular - and we are working on a common plan towards them,” she said.

Dr Sarah Doyle, the HSE public health consultant, said that it was “critical” that people over 70 years of age and the extremely medically vulnerable comply with the Government’s “cocooning” direction to remain within their homes for the next 14 days because of the limited ICU capacity.

“The recommendations around cocooning are critical because those are the people who will be the ones who will require ICU beds and who may be at risk of dying if they get infected,” she said.

Asked if the restrictions on public movement may have to be extended beyond Easter Sunday, April 12th, Dr Doyle said this depended on public compliance.

“If people can comply with those [recommendations], then what is being done may be adequate but it needs to be kept under constant review,” she said at the briefing.

There have been 36 coronavirus-related deaths in the Republic and 2,415 confirmed cases after the State’s National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) reported 14 more deaths and 294 new cases on Saturday.

Mr Reid warned that the country’s hospitals and health system would come “under very significant pressure” over the coming weeks.

It was “impossible to predict” when the peak of coronavirus cases would hit the system, he said. The HSE is working towards a peak in the middle of next month, between April 10th and 14th.

“A peak will come and go whenever but we will continue to have an exceptionally large number of people availing of our services once that peak has passed,” said Ms O’Connor.

The HSE disclosed that 15,500 people are waiting to be tested for Covid-19 since the Government changed the criteria for testing to people displaying two symptoms of the infection.

Among those waiting for a test 10,700 have an appointment and 4,800 are awaiting a test. There are 5,000 tests being carried out every day.

More than 33,000 people have been tested since March 16th.

The HSE has 46 testing centres in operation and a further six will come on stream next week. Up to 60,000 testing kits have been delivered and a further 100,000 will be delivered each week.

Mr Reid said the first consignment of personal protective equipment (PPE) arriving on an Aer Lingus flight from China this afternoon would be distributed to hospitals tonight and tomorrow.

He acknowledged that supplies of this essential equipment had been running low.

“We have been as concerned as our staff that supply has been running very tight, particularly throughout this week. We have been focusing redistributed reallocation across the system to hospitals in particular, and other healthcare settings that have been under pressure,” said the health system chief.

The first shipment of the protective equipment, which is critical to protect healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients, is on the first of 10 flights from China bringing 1.6 million masks, 400,000 eye protectors, 265,000 gowns and 254,000 gloves.

This initial order from China of €28 million arriving those flights comprised 11 million masks, 2.3 million eye protectors, 2.4 million gowns and nine million of gloves.

Mr Reid said that a full €208 million order of PPE that the HSE has made was the equivalent of 15 years’ worth of what is a regular supply to the Irish health system.

Where the HSE normally every year orders 500,000 masks, 200,000 eye protectors, 100,000 gowns and 4 million gloves, it is ordering more than 36 million masks, 24.4 million eye protectors, more than 24 million gowns and 56 million gloves in response to the pandemic.