Jeffrey Donaldson trial may not take place until next year, judge says

The trial of former DUP leader Jeffery Donaldson for historic sex offences will not go ahead next month as further medical assessments are required for his wife and co-accused, Eleanor Donaldson.

During a brief hearing at Newry Crown Court on Monday, a defence barrister for Ms Donaldson said her “medical picture is incomplete”.

The trial was due to begin on November 3rd.

Judge Paul Ramsey said it now looked as if the trial would take place next year.

A recent assessment by a neurologist had identified the need for a further expert opinion, the court was told.

The trial was originally scheduled for March but was postponed due to a deterioration in Ms Donaldson’s mental health.

The couple, who deny all charges, were not present at the latest review hearing.

Mr Donaldson (62) with an address in Dromore, Co Down, previously pleaded not guilty to 18 offences – one count of rape, four of gross indecency with or towards a child, and 13 of indecent assault on a female, on dates between 1987 and 2008.

Ms Donaldson (59), of the same address, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of aiding and abetting in connection with the charges faced by her husband.

On Monday, prosecution barrister Fiona O’Kane confirmed that Ms Donaldson underwent two assessments last week and that the results would feed into a report being compiled by another doctor.

That final report will be provided to the court at the end of this month or the beginning of November.

“There is a high likelihood there will be ramifications for how this trial moves forward,” Ms O’Kane said.

Judge Ramsey said there was a possibility that the report could trigger the need for another assessment.

He said all those involved in the trial were “anxious” that it proceeds but that they must await the outcome of the reports.

Eleanor Donaldson. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A defence barrister for Ms Donaldson said the focus by all sides was on addressing his client’s fitness.

“Nobody could have necessarily foreseen the contents of a neurologist’s report; that being so, the court has seen this report. It has required the identification and retention of a further expert,” Ian Turkington said.

“It’s really against that fabric we are where we are in the teeth of a trial…it seems to be regrettable.”

Mr Donaldson, the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after he was arrested and charged in March 2024.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the Northern powersharing institutions.

The then deputy leader, Gavin Robinson, was appointed his successor as DUP leader.