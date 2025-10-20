Mack Hansen ruled out of New Zealand game in Chicago

Munster’s uncapped centre Tom Farrell, who scored a try in their win over Leinster on Saturday night in Croke Park, and Leinster wing/fullback Jimmy O’Brien have been added to the Ireland squad ahead of the match against New Zealand on November 1st at Soldier Field.

Irish right wing Mack Hansen suffered an aggravation of a foot injury in the closing stages of Connacht’s game against the Bulls and has been ruled out. Connacht centre Bundee Aki (hip) and Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw (groin) will continue to be assessed and will travel with the squad on Tuesday.

Munster forwards Edwin Edogdo (concussion) and Brian Gleeson (elbow), who had been due to travel with the squad to Chicago, have also been ruled out.