Irish flight bringing PPE from China arrives in Dublin

The first Aer Lingus flight to China to collect a batch of personal protective equipment (PPE) for the Irish health service arrived in Dublin Sunday afternoon.

The flight arrived at Dublin airport just before 3pm, having landed in Beijing shortly after 8pm on Saturday.

On Saturday, Minister for Health Simon Harris said the flight was the first of upwards of 10 flights carrying PPE, including surgical masks, gowns and eye shields for health service workers.

Over €225 million had been spent on PPE - compared with €15 million in a normal year, he said. The HSE will begin distributing about €20 million worth of PPE from Sunday evening and up to 10 further flights delivering more equipment were due between now and Wednesday, he said.

The arrival comes as stocks of personal protective equipment for healthcare staff tackling the Covid-19 outbreak are “beginning to run low”, according to the Health Service Executive.

The HSE is currently seeking to redistribute stocks to sites with “particular shortages”, it said in a statement. “We are encouraging staff to use these resources appropriately at this stage of the crisis.”

One group of doctors say they have procured €6,000 worth of PPE themselves after losing patience with the HSE’s efforts to supply the equipment.

Huge thanks to the @AerLingus pilots of #E19019. They were under quarantine in Beijing so couldn’t disembark. Now flying over Russia on way to Dublin with cargo of PPE valued at €28m. The first batch of several. ETA 3.06pm.👍@ChinaEmbIreland @IrishTimes @HSELive pic.twitter.com/5GLQSnfWXL — Peter Goff (@GoffPeter) March 29, 2020

🇮🇪Amb Eoin O’Leary thanking Mr MU Hong, GM of 🇨🇳 Resources Group as vital Personal Protection Equipment 😷 are crated up for our friends in @AerLingus ✈️ for delivery to front line health service staff 👨🏼‍⚕️👩🏻‍⚕️all over Ireland pic.twitter.com/6UjjFSMMLS — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) March 28, 2020

This €28 million delivery is the first batch of a large contract which the HSE says will address any current shortages.

Sources say Defence Forces trucks will be used to distribute the consignment, starting on Sunday evening.

The HSE in its statement said it was seeking to manage prudently current PPE supplies “in light of the global shortage of this essential equipment at a time of unprecedented demand”.

Since February 1st, about €30 million had been invested in PPE stock, “which are now beginning to run low”.

The HSE has been urging hospitals to “preserve” stock until new deliveries arrive. The health service is short of goggles but not of other equipment such as masks, according to HSE chief operating officer Dr Colm Henry.

Dr Henry has told staff, in a memo seen by The Irish Times, to conserve stock by reducing their risk to exposure, not using PPE when they can avoid exposure, substituting some items for others, extending the use of equipment and “reprocessed” PPE.

Last week, the Irish Hospital Consultants Association wrote to the Minister for Health warning stocks of PPE were running out in some locations,“leaving frontline staff and their patients in extremely exposed positions”.

Over €60 million has been spent so far this year on protective equipment in the fight against Covid-19, compared to a traditional yearly allocation of €15 million.

On Thursday, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said he “fully appreciated” the concerns expressed about PPE supplies. He said he too was concerned about the issue, but “it’s a global battle for this”.

The total spend on equipment this year will be over €230 million, he added.

Earlier this week, a donation of equipment from Chinese entrepreneur Jack Ma, including masks, testing kits and protective suits, arrived in Ireland.