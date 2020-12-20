Coronavirus: 764 new cases and four more deaths reported in State

All indicators of Covid-19 spread are worsening, faster than public health officials expected, chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, has said.

As a result, officials fear a spike in case among vulnerable over-65s during the Christmas period, he warned.

A further four deaths of Covid-19 patients have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team. This brings to 2,158 the total number of deaths in the pandemic.

Nphet also reported 764 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 79,542 the total number of cases in the Republic.

“Every indicator of disease severity is moving in the wrong direction, more rapidly than we had anticipated,” Dr Holohan commented. “We have particularly strong concerns about the prospect of inter-generational mixing around the festive season.”

Sunday’s case numbers were the highest daily figures since November 2nd.

Since December 11th, the seven-day incidence for people aged 19-44 year has more than doubled, from 106 cases per 100,000 population, to 217, he pointed out.

“If these younger people come into contact with their loved ones over the age of 65, we could see a spike in infections in this more vulnerable group. This would lead to very a serious pattern of disease, hospitalisations, ICU admissions and unnecessary deaths.”

Cases rising quickly. We have low cases and deaths compared to EU/UK/US. This is at risk now- just as vaccines arrive. To protect yourself & those you love: Stay home. Don’t meet up. Stay away from restaurants/pubs. Avoid crowds. Use masks. Follow health advice. @roinnslainte — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) December 20, 2020

He urged people who have been socialising in the past few weeks to “consider your Christmas plans carefully”.

“Is it responsible to meet with your family over 65 later this week, if you have not kept your contacts low? Should you cancel your plans?

“We have the very real prospect of Covid-19 vaccines on the horizon. Ensure that your loved ones stay alive to receive them, by keeping your distance from them if you have not restricted your “movements to this point.

As difficult as it may seem, staying away from older family this Christmas will protect them – and it would be an exceptional sacrifice made for the common good.”

The national incidence has increased to 112.2 cases per 100,000 population in the past 14 days. Donegal has the highest county incidence, at 263.8, followed by Louth at 235.1. The lowest incidence is in Leitrim, at 25.

Of the new cases, 284 are in Dublin, 70 in Limerick, 52 in Donegal, 44 in Cork and 37 in Wexford with the remaining 277 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

The median age is 34 years and 67 per cent are under 45 years of age.

On Sunday afternoon, 233 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 29 were in ICU. There were 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

‘Level 3 plus’

Ireland relaxed its Covid-19 restrictions on Friday, allowing inter-county travel over Christmas and permitting three households to meet indoors.

Cabinet is set to meets on Tuesday to consider advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) regarding new restrictions on hospitality and household visits in response to rising case numbers.

It a letter to the Government Nphet recommended “Level 3 plus” restrictions from December 28th, during which inter-county travel would be halted and restaurants and gastropubs would revert to takeaway services only.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed on Friday that pubs and restaurants will be closed before New Year’s Eve. Mr Martin said he would recommend to Cabinet that gastropubs and restaurants now close early.

However, it is understood the Government is likely to opt to delay restrictions on hospitality and household visits until December 30th and for inter-county travel to be allowed until January 6th.

There is frustration in the hospitality sector at having to wait until Tuesday for a Government decision. – Additional reporting PA