Coronavirus: 241 new cases, two further deaths reported in North
Some 335 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 36 were in ICU as of Friday morning
A man walks past The Bridge House Pub in Belfast during Northern Ireland’s national lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 on February 15th. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
A further two people have died in Northern Ireland after testing positive for coronavirus.
Another 241 individuals have tested positive for the virus, according to the latest update from the Department of Health.
On Friday morning there were 335 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 36 were in intensive care. – PA
More to follow . . .