Hugo Keenan ruled out until new year after undergoing hip surgery

Leinster and Ireland fullback Hugo Keenan is likely to be out until the new year after undergoing hip surgery following his return from the Lions tour to Australia, where he scored the match-winning try in the second Test as Andy Farrell’s tourists claimed a 2-1 series win.

He will miss Ireland’s four Test November series, the first game of which is against New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago and then three matches at the Aviva Stadium against Japan, Australia and world champions South Africa.

Joe McCarthy will also be sidelined for the foreseeable future with the same foot issue that curtailed his involvement in the Lions tour. But there was better news in that Leinster captain Caelan Doris, who had shoulder surgery after picking up an injury in the Champions Cup semi-final defeat to the Northampton Saints, should be back playing by November.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen addressed the media following an open training session at Dr Hickey Park in Greystones, where a sizeable group of largely school going supporters and parents provided a noisy backdrop to proceedings on the pitch.

Cullen explained: “Hugo Keenan had surgery post the Lions tour on his hip. He probably won’t feature until the new year. Exactly what point, I’m not sure yet. The other one is Joe McCarthy. He’s an issue with his foot.

“He had an issue with the Lions, but he’s made it worse anyway. So, he’s had a bit of a setback. Whether he’s out ‘til November [I’m not sure], but he is not going to feature for us anyway in that first block [of matches]. It’s early days, and I don’t know [when he will be back] is the honest answer.”

While confirming that Doris would retain the captaincy, Cullen was asked for a potential return date. He replied: “In and around November, whether it’s before, during, or after, I’m not 100 per cent sure yet.”

Both centre Garry Ringrose and secondrow James Ryan who suffered concussion issues during the Lions tour were part of a 45-strong Leinster squad that trained in Greystones. Cullen confirmed that they have not only gone through the return to play protocols but were seen by independent concussion consultants.