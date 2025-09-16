Rain in store for south and west as Met Éireann issues yellow warnings

The south and west of the country are set for a significant soaking in the hours ahead, says Met Éireann, with two separate yellow rain warnings – for Cork and Kerry and all of Connacht (Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, and Sligo) as well as Cavan and Donegal – coming into effect later.

The first warning – impacting the two southern counties – takes effect at 8pm on Tuesday and will not be lifted until 3am on Wednesday, while the second one – impacting the other seven counties – will come into effect at 10pm and remain in place until 5am.

The rain will mostly clear eastward by Wednesday morning and the day will start largely dry and cloudy with isolated showers and limited sunny spells.

More sunny spells will develop during the afternoon, with highest temperatures of 18 or 19 degrees with fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, easing later.

Wednesday night will see showery outbreaks of rain pushing up from the south, mainly affecting Munster and Leinster, with some heavy falls possible. It will be mainly dry in Ulster and Connacht, with the longest clear spells in the northwest.

Further showery outbreaks of rain are likely in the south and east on Thursday, with dry intervals at times.

It will be drier and sunnier in the north and west, with a few showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees generally with light to moderate southwesterly winds, fresher near southern and northwestern coasts.

Thursday night will be dry for most of the country, with isolated showers, while Friday will bring a mix of cloud and some sunny spells along with isolated showers for most of the country, with the best of the sunny spells in the north and temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in mostly light breezes.

It looks like the weekend will bring a fair amount of dry weather with just some showers; however, there is a chance of a low-pressure system moving northwards over the country, bringing some heavy falls of rain.