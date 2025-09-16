Ireland

Woman in her 80s dies after being struck by bus in Galway City

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to incident on Dublin Road, Wellpark on Monday night to contact them

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have camera footage to contact them. Photograph: Alan Betson
Tue Sept 16 2025 - 11:15

A woman in her 80s has died after being hit by a bus in Galway city.

The incident happened on the Dublin Road, Wellpark at about 8.45pm on Monday.

The woman, a pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was taken to University Hospital Galway for a postmortem examination.

There were no other injuries reported.

Gardaí carried out a forensic examination of the scene and the road has since been reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have camera footage to contact Gaillimh Garda station on (091) 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

