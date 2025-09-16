What’s a grad programme really like? ‘I’ve been given real responsibility from the start’

Finn Burke, EY: 'You can really grow fast and learn lots about different industries early on in your career'

Graduate programmes – structured training programmes offered by many, mainly large, employers – are popular in Ireland.

Here, two recent graduates talk about their decision to enter programmes with EY and Grant Thornton, and tell us about their experiences and what they intend to do next.

FINN BURKE

(EY – Associate in Strategic Consulting)

Tell us a bit about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied at college

I’m 26 and I’m from Cork. I studied food business at UCC, and I then completed a master’s in finance at UCD. Outside of work, I enjoy coaching and playing rugby with my club, St Marys RFC. In food business I took a few finance and accounting modules, which I enjoyed, and that encouraged me to do a master’s. From there, strategy seemed like a natural next step – it combines the numbers side I enjoyed with the opportunity to start learning how to think about the bigger picture.

How did you first hear about the graduate programme?

I found out about EY Strategy and Transactions while I was doing my master’s and strategy consulting seemed like the best fit. It had a reputation for problem solving and offered the chance to work on impactful projects with senior leadership. I chatted to a few grads and alumni, and they all said it’s a place where you can really grow fast and learn lots about different industries early on in your career.

What has the graduate programme been like for you?

I have been given real responsibility from the start. In strategy, we work in small teams, so you get to learn directly from very talented and experienced people within the industry. As an associate, you get to work on client work from the beginning and, as you’re working in small teams, you can see the impact of your work. You also get a bird’s-eye view of boardroom interactions.

My role is to take minutes in these executive sessions, and it’s been really interesting to see how senior leadership operates. From watching these discussions, I’ve picked up how important it is to listen carefully, keep things concise, and think about both the detail and the bigger picture when decisions are being made. Whether you are working on a transaction or a strategy project, no two days are the same and I really enjoy the variety.

My team has also been brilliant and very supportive of my Association of Chartered Accountants (ACA) studies. They’ve given me study leave and resources, which makes juggling work and exams much more manageable.

What kind of work have you done so far?

I’ve worked on both corporate strategy and commercial due diligence in M&A (mergers and acquisitions). On the strategy side, we help CEOs and senior leaders figure out where they want to take their business over the next five to 10 years. With due diligence and go-to-market projects, we look at potential investments, digging into market trends, competition and growth opportunities to decide whether to invest or not. These projects are short and intense, so you get to learn about different industries very quickly.

What are your plans after the programme?

Studying for the ACA can open the door for lots of opportunities. It’s difficult to say, as it seems very far away, but maybe down the line I could potentially explore the commercial due diligence (CDD) and mergers and acquisitions space further.

Any advice for grads thinking of applying?

My advice would be to prepare early. Consulting applications can be competitive, so it helps to get familiar with case studies and problem-solving techniques. If you know of anyone who has worked in a team or department you are interested in, don’t be afraid to reach out to them to get a better sense of what their role might entail.

Seán O'Reilly, Grant Thornton: 'People do business with people, so life experiences and personal interests can highlight your character, personality and give you a real edge'

SEÁN O’REILLY

(Grant Thornton – Associate in Deal Advisory)

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied at college

I am 24, from Lucan, in Co Dublin. I studied Commerce at UCD. My interests are guitar, rugby, personal fitness and swimming. Right now, I am an associate in deal advisory, working within Grant Thornton’s transaction advisory services department. I’ve been here since last November.

How did you find out about the graduate programme?

I first heard of the graduate programme during my second year in UCD, when I applied for an internship through the Quinn School of Business. I was fortunate to be offered a nine-month placement with Grant Thornton, where I found out about the opportunities available through their graduate programme.

Why did you decide to apply?

Many of the people I spoke to working in financial services strongly recommended Grant Thornton for its culture, values and growth opportunities. It’s really people oriented. They really support your personal development as well as your education as you’re trying to achieve your qualifications in your chartered accountancy exams.

What has your work experience on the graduate programme been like so far?

I gained invaluable experience and personal development during my internship but what stood out most for me was the firm’s people and its culture. I built great friendships during my time in GT, which made the experience even more enjoyable. When it came to applying, my decision was quite simple. Grant Thornton was the firm I naturally gravitated towards and it felt like the right fit for me. The work experience so far has been exactly as I imagined and more. One of the aspects I’ve enjoyed most is the opportunity of getting to work with a wide range of clients across different industries. This has given me great insight into how businesses develop and operate.

Working and studying for exams can be demanding at times but GT provides lots of additional support, such as revision sessions, guidance and extra study material, which really helps in the lead-up to the ACA exams, which are tough going but I hope to finish them in my two years left on the contract. It really gives you a buffer for exams, study and prep.

Right now, I’m in mergers and acquisitions, so it’s a lot of financial due diligence, but also work on the buy side and sell side. Each day is different. You could be working senior management, helping them research for projects, or doing due diligence on different companies so it’s really interesting. M&A is a busy space and there’s a lot of potential for growth. It’s fast-paced but really enjoyable and fulfilling.

What do you plan to do after the programme and why?

I am really enjoying the work that I am involved in at the moment. I envisage myself continuing to build my career within Deal Advisory after I complete my graduate programme. With Grant Thornton Ireland recently merging with Grant Thornton Advisors LLC in the US, there are now even more opportunities to gain international experience, whether that’s in the US or one of the firm’s many other multinational offices.

Once I’m qualified, I’m very keen to travel and take advantage of the chance to work abroad while continuing to grow within the firm. The programme is just under three-and-a-half years, and once I qualify I’d really like to stay with the company.

What is your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

When putting together your application, it’s important to think about what makes you stand out. Remember, it is not exclusively about academic or professional achievements. People do business with people, so life experiences and personal interests can highlight your character, personality and give you a real edge.

Be sure to showcase the skills and strengths you already have, and if there are areas you’re still developing, show how you’re taking steps to upskill. Most importantly, let your application be an honest reflection of yourself. Be enthusiastic and let your genuine interest in the firm and the role shine through.