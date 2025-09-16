‘To feel Irish from today, I’m so proud’: thousands receive citizenship

Carlha Callinan moved to Ireland from Colombia eight years ago, and now lives in the Gaeltacht area of Spidéal, Co Galway with her family.

“I’m embracing the whole Irish culture,” she says. “I feel like, if you come to live in a different country to your own, your duty is to mix and to understand what is important for the people that live here. I’m part of the community and I play Gaelic football.”

Her commitment to the community is evident. She is learning the Irish language and, having never played sport in her life, is involved in the Gaelic4Mothers&Others initiative with her local GAA club.

“I was a bit scared in the beginning to move to the Gaeltacht because I don’t speak Irish. But to be honest, they were super. They were celebrating every bit of Irish that I have. They were encouraging me to join [the GAA club].”

She was among 6,000 people who will receive their Irish citizenship in six ceremonies at Dublin’s convention centre on Monday and Tuesday.

Attending the ceremony with her husband, Brian Callinan, Carlha praises Irish culture for its openness and inclusivity. People here “like the uniqueness of other people,” she says. “They embrace that, which is something that you don’t see in almost any country, to be honest.”

Brian wasn’t expecting to feel emotional. That changed when Amhrán na bhFiann was played by the Army band during the ceremony and he sang along. A Filipino man in the audience turned to thank him, having never heard the anthem sung before.

It was an emotional day for Miria Gilchrist and her husband, Jonathan. They left New Zealand in 2000, planning on staying in this part of the world for five years. The couple settled in Roscommon near Carrick-on-Shannon in 2019. While Jonathan received his citizenship five years ago, it has been a long and difficult journey for Miria.

Miria Gilchrist celebrates with her husband, Jonathan, following the ceremony. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Esther Oyewusi, from Dublin, congratulates her mother Rebecca Ifesanmi, originally from Nigeria. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

“It was a very big day for me because I’ve been in hospital with acute myeloid leukaemia, and I was only told a week ago today that I am in remission,” she says. “While I was in hospital, I had to turn down the citizenship ceremony three times. This is the fourth time and I finally was able to come.

“I had a stem cell transplant so I’m doing really well. I couldn’t believe I was actually here doing my citizenship because I’ve wanted it for so long. Finally, the day came and it’s just unbelievable. It’s so surreal.”

Miria came to Ireland 12 years ago for the first time. “I loved it when I came here,” she says. “It was just home, and it’s never felt any different.”

Maya Chellan moved to Ireland from India and has been living in Cork for the past seven years. The musicality of the ceremony stood out for her. Flanking the Army band onstage was a Tricolour and a harpist.

“I feel so proud and honoured to be an Irish citizen today,” she says. “This is going to be a new chapter in my life. Ireland is so welcoming, and the people are so nice. To get the Irish citizenship and to feel Irish from today, I’m so proud. I can’t express today how I feel to be honest.”

Manju Sasidharan and Maya Chellan following the citizenship ceremony. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Six years ago, Erika Paradas came to Ireland from Venezuela looking for another future for her two sons. They are now 18 and 20 and attending college. She is full of gratitude to the Irish people.

Erika Paradas, from Venezuela: 'I feel so proud and honoured to be an Irish citizen.' Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

“The future for us had to change because in Venezuela, it was difficult,” she says. “My husband and I worked for change and to get any opportunity for them and we got it, so we are happy because they are happy here.”

Aline Andrade has also built her family in Ireland, having moved here from Brazil more than a decade ago. She says the day feels like a big achievement.

“I’m happy to get it done,” Aline says. “I’m here in Ireland for so long – 13 years. I felt like it was time to get it done so I’m delighted. I love living in the country so I couldn’t be happier. It definitely feels like home.“”

Dexter Lim has been in Ireland for 22 years. His life has been divided between here and Malaysia, but Ireland feels like home. “I feel proud and emotional,” he says. “I feel my life is transformed.

“It makes me feel like a different person to be a part of the Irish culture and a part of the team. Officially, one of the gang.” ”