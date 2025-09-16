The alarm was sounded after CCPC testing found that the front grill of the De Vielle Dual Fan Electric Heater can break and expose live parts

Thousands of fan heaters in homes across Ireland have been recalled over fears they may pose a “serious risk” of electric shock to users.

In an urgent alert issued on Tuesday morning, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) recalled just over 5,000 De Vielle Dual Fan Electric Heaters that have been sold in dozens of shops across Ireland.

Consumers will be able to return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.

The alarm was sounded after CCPC testing found that the front grill can break and expose live parts, putting users at risk of electric shock.

The tests were carried out as part of an EU-wide project, with product safety authorities in Ireland and across Europe conducting targeted investigations of a range of items including highchairs, soothers and mini-heaters.

“If you have one of these De Vielle heaters, do not use it,” said the CCPC’s director of communications Grainne Griffin. “Tests carried out by our product safety team have revealed a serious risk of electric shock.”

She urged people who owned any small white fan heater to check the brand and model of the heater immediately to make sure it was not one of the impacted models.