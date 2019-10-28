Cold and frosty night ahead as temperatures drop below zero

A rather cold and frosty night ahead as temperatures drop to between -2 and 3 degrees, Met Éireann has said.

There will be further sunshine on Monday afternoon but cloudy periods also. Highest temperatures will be between 9 and 11 degrees with fresh east to northeasterly winds.

Monday night will be mostly dry and clear in most areas with patchy rain expected in the south and southwest.

It will be quite cold in Ulster overnight with some frost in places.

Met Éireann said it could be “very unsettled” from the middle of next week onwards. “Some wet and windy weather is indicated, but there is a chance that the drier, colder weather may hang on,” it said.

Two donkeys in a frost-covered field near Baltinglass in Co Wicklow, Ireland, after a chilly night caused temperatures to drop below freezing. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Sheep in frost-covered fields near Baltinglass in Co Wicklow, Ireland, after a chilly night caused temperatures to drop below freezing. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Tuesday

On Tuesday, it will remain dry in most areas with sunny spells. Cloudy with occasional rain or drizzle expected in the south and southwest with maximum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Overall, a breezy day with moderate to fresh easterly winds, strong along southern and western coasts.

Wednesday

Wet and windy in all areas on Wednesday, especially in southern and western coastal areas.

Dry conditions from the southwest will start to spread to all areas in the early evening with strong southeasterly winds.

Those winds will ease as rain clears in the evening with maximum temperatures reaching 10 to 13 degrees.