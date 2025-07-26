Israeli gunfire and strikes kill 42 in Gaza as many of the dead sought aid

Marwa Barakat, centre, mourns during the funeral of her son Fahd Abu Hajeb. Photograph: Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

Israeli air strikes and gunshots killed at least 42 people in Gaza overnight and into Saturday, according to Palestinian health officials and the local ambulance service, as starvation deaths continued and ceasefire talks appear to have stalled.

The majority of victims were killed by gunfire as they waited for aid trucks close to the Zikim crossing with Israel, said staff at Shifa hospital, where the bodies were taken.

Israel’s military said it fired warning shots to distance a crowd “in response to an immediate threat” and said it was not aware of any casualties.

Those killed in the strikes include four people in an apartment building in Gaza City among others, hospital staff and the ambulance service said.

Later, the Israeli military said Israel would resume airdrop aid to Gaza on Saturday night, a few days after more than 100 aid agencies warned that mass starvation was spreading across the enclave.

“The airdrops will include seven pallets of aid containing flour, sugar, and canned food to be provided by international organisations,” the military said in a statement.

It also said it was prepared to “implement humanitarian pauses” in parts of Gaza.

The developments come as ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas have hit a standstill after the United States and Israel recalled their negotiating teams on Thursday, throwing the future of the talks into further uncertainty.

Palestinians mourn during the funeral of people who were killed while trying to reach aid trucks. Photograph: Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Friday his government was considering “alternative options” to ceasefire talks with Hamas.

His comments came as a Hamas official said negotiations were expected to resume next week and portrayed the recall of the Israeli and American delegations as a pressure tactic.

Egypt and Qatar, which are mediating the talks alongside the US, said the pause was only temporary and that talks would resume, though they did not say when.

The United Nations and experts said that Palestinians in Gaza were at risk of famine, with reports of increasing numbers of people dying from causes related to malnutrition.

While Israel’s army says it is allowing aid into the enclave with no limit on the number of trucks that can enter, the UN says it is hampered by Israeli military restrictions on its movements and incidents of criminal looting.

The Zikim crossing shootings come days after at least 80 Palestinians were killed trying to reach aid entering through the same crossing.

During the shootings on Friday night, Sherif Abu Aisha said people started running when they saw a light that they thought was from the aid trucks, but as they got close, they realised it was from Israel’s tanks.

That is when the army started firing on people, he told The Associated Press.

He said his uncle, a father of eight, was among those killed.

“We went because there is no food… and nothing was distributed,” he said.

Smoke rises into the sky following an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip (Leo Correa/AP/PA)

Israel is facing increased international pressure to alleviate the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

More than two dozen Western-aligned countries and more than 100 charity and human rights groups have called for an end to the war, harshly criticising Israel’s blockade and a new aid delivery model it has rolled out.

The charities and rights groups said even their own staff were struggling to get enough food.

For the first time in months Israel said it is allowing airdrops, requested by Jordan.

A Jordanian official said the airdrops will mainly be food and milk formula.

UK prime minister Keir Starmer wrote in a newspaper article on Saturday that the UK was “working urgently” with Jordan to get British aid into Gaza.

Aid group the World Central Kitchen said on Friday it was resuming limited cooking operations in Deir al-Balah after being forced to halt due to a lack of food supplies.

It said it is trying to serve 60,000 meals daily through its field kitchen and partner community kitchens, less than half of what it has cooked over the previous month.